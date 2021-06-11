Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
World

UAE seals the deal on agreement with SA paving the way for Gupta extradition

11 June 2021 2:45 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
NPA
NDPP
Gupta brothers
SA and UAE sign extradition treaty
extradition treaty
Gupta extradition

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith about the extradition of the Gupta family.
  • SA's extradition treaty with the UAE will come into effect on 10 July 2021
  • The SA-UAE extradition treaty paves way for Guptas to face criminal charges
  • The NPA has also Interpol to help it arrest two Gupta brothers and their wives

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ratified an extradition treaty with South Africa, which will help local authorities finally extradited members of the Gupta family.

The UAE is widely regarded as the home base of the Gupta family, including fugitive brothers Atul and Rajesh.

RELATED: Luxury Gupta mansions and other assets seized, now what asks Mandy Wiener

Justice minister Ronald Lamola says South Africa's extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates will come into effect on the 10th of July, reports Eyewitness News journalist Graig-Lee Smith.

This comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) approached Interpol to assist in the execution of warrants of arrests for brothers Atul Gupta and Rajesh Gupta, along with their wives and four others.

RELATED: We have started talks with Interpol to get Guptas back to South Africa - NPA

NPA boss advocated Shamila Batohi says she still expects more in terms of the cooperation of the UAE to ensure the fugitive Gupta brothers return to SA.

Batohi says the NPA has been requesting information from the UAE for over three years without success.

She says the country will have to provide South Africa with information and evidence, including financial records.

RELATED: UK slaps sanctions on Guptas and others. It's about time, says Lord Peter Hain

In 30 days from now, this will happen and it will allow corruption-accused officials, the Guptas included, to be extradited from the UAE and be prosecuted in South Africa, and visa versa.

Graig-Lee Smith, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They signed the agreement yesterday on the 10th of June and it comes into effect on the 10th of July.

Graig-Lee Smith, Reporter - Eyewitness News

This will help the South African government and the NPA to get the Gupta accused and their families to come to South Africa to answer for the allegations.

Graig-Lee Smith, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Scroll back to the top to listen to the audio.




