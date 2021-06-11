Gift of the Givers drills for water – without payment – at Helen Joseph Hospital





Gift of the Givers is drilling for water at Helen Joseph Hospital

The government does not understand urgency, says its Director, Imtiaz Sooliman

Gift of the Givers drills for water at the Helen Joseph Hospital on 11 June 2021. Picture: Eyewitness News

The Gauteng Department of Health Department has given Gift of the Givers the go-ahead to drill for water at Helen Joseph Hospital.

The hospital was left with an erratic supply after two transformers needed to pump water failed.

The hospital was forced to cancel surgeries and toilets could not be flushed.

Relief organisation Gift of The Givers has once again come to the rescue of those in dire need of basic services.



The Gauteng Health Department has given the NGO the green light to assist in allevating the water crisis at Helen Joseph Hospital. pic.twitter.com/2nAXZcU2my — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 11, 2021

"This donation is from Gift of the Givers,” says the NGO’s founder, Imtiaz Sooliman.

“It doesn't cost the government anything, it's something they've not budgeted for, which is fair.

“We did not apply for money or ask for money or look for money, we just do what we have to do.

“If we have to wait for funding then we defeat the purpose of urgency, emergency and disaster."

Mandy Wiener interviewed Sooliman (scroll up to listen).

We started drilling this morning… There was a little bit of water, but nothing to shout about… We think the best water we’ll get is around 160 metres. Imtiaz Sooliman, Director - Gift of the Givers

Elective cases had to be cancelled… You can’t wash anything, you can’t go to the toilet, you can’t go to the bathroom… Imtiaz Sooliman, Director - Gift of the Givers