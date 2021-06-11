Gift of the Givers drills for water – without payment – at Helen Joseph Hospital
-
Gift of the Givers is drilling for water at Helen Joseph Hospital
-
The government does not understand urgency, says its Director, Imtiaz Sooliman
RELATED: It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman
The Gauteng Department of Health Department has given Gift of the Givers the go-ahead to drill for water at Helen Joseph Hospital.
The hospital was left with an erratic supply after two transformers needed to pump water failed.
The hospital was forced to cancel surgeries and toilets could not be flushed.
Relief organisation Gift of The Givers has once again come to the rescue of those in dire need of basic services.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 11, 2021
The Gauteng Health Department has given the NGO the green light to assist in allevating the water crisis at Helen Joseph Hospital. pic.twitter.com/2nAXZcU2my
"This donation is from Gift of the Givers,” says the NGO’s founder, Imtiaz Sooliman.
“It doesn't cost the government anything, it's something they've not budgeted for, which is fair.
“We did not apply for money or ask for money or look for money, we just do what we have to do.
“If we have to wait for funding then we defeat the purpose of urgency, emergency and disaster."
Mandy Wiener interviewed Sooliman (scroll up to listen).
We started drilling this morning… There was a little bit of water, but nothing to shout about… We think the best water we’ll get is around 160 metres.Imtiaz Sooliman, Director - Gift of the Givers
Elective cases had to be cancelled… You can’t wash anything, you can’t go to the toilet, you can’t go to the bathroom…Imtiaz Sooliman, Director - Gift of the Givers
Government doesn’t understand urgency, emergency, and disaster… They have to change the way they do things! … They need to look at their systems… It can be done!Imtiaz Sooliman, Director - Gift of the Givers
Source : Eyewitness News
More from Local
VACCINE WRAP | WC enters third wave but still no J&J jabs for mass vax sites
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
Mild, near-windless weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
Capetonians can expect mild weather over the weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.Read More
WC Covid-19 cases double and hospital admissions reach 1,000 as third wave hits
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province continues to increase.Read More
Education MEC 'deeply concerned' by DF Malan High School homophobia allegations
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer issued a statement confirming that district officials are investigating the DF Malan High School allegations.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination
The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston.Read More
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it'
Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.Read More
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement.Read More
CTICC to become mass vaccination site offering more jabs and 'much longer hours'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the latest in the provincial vaccine rollout.Read More