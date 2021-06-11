Mild, near-windless weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
The South African Weather Service expects near-windless, partly cloudy conditions on Saturday, and a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius.
On Sunday, expect similar conditions though slightly cooler with a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius.
No rain is expected this weekend.
Click here for a more detailed forecast.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/handmadepictures/handmadepictures1706/handmadepictures170600148/80871824-cape-town-south-africa-aerial-view-shot-from-a-helicopter.jpg
More from Local
VACCINE WRAP | WC enters third wave but still no J&J jabs for mass vax sites
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
Gift of the Givers drills for water – without payment – at Helen Joseph Hospital
Mandy Wiener interviews Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman.Read More
WC Covid-19 cases double and hospital admissions reach 1,000 as third wave hits
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province continues to increase.Read More
Education MEC 'deeply concerned' by DF Malan High School homophobia allegations
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer issued a statement confirming that district officials are investigating the DF Malan High School allegations.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination
The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston.Read More
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it'
Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.Read More
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement.Read More
CTICC to become mass vaccination site offering more jabs and 'much longer hours'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the latest in the provincial vaccine rollout.Read More
More from Lifestyle
No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner
Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence.Read More
This week's word on CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa is 'amawele' meaning twins!
Pippa Hudson chats to Qingqile Mdlulwa to learn a new isiXhosa word 'amawele' with all the hoopla around the Tembisa decuplets.Read More
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
Contrary to Cybercrimes Act, tech law experts argue piracy doesn't equal theft
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband about some legal views on piracy in South Africa.Read More
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000?
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk
Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s favesRead More
Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist
Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA'
'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard).Read More