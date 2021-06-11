Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith presenter Morne Visser
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Morne Visser - at freelance actor
Today at 17:05
Historic ruling on Ingonyama Trust’s violation of communal land rights
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Aninka Claassens
Today at 17:20
Extraditing the Guptas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adv. Anton Katz
Today at 17:45
MUSIC GUEST: Steve Louw
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steve Louw - at Pop/ rock singer
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
VACCINE WRAP | WC enters third wave but still no J&J jabs for mass vax sites CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 11 June 2021 3:59 PM
Mild, near-windless weather expected in Cape Town this weekend Capetonians can expect mild weather over the weekend, according to the South African Weather Service. 11 June 2021 3:02 PM
Gift of the Givers drills for water – without payment – at Helen Joseph Hospital Mandy Wiener interviews Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman. 11 June 2021 2:26 PM
View all Local
No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence. 11 June 2021 4:16 PM
Ramaphosa expected to push for vaccine equity at G7 Summit Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to international relations expert Elizabeth Sidiropoulos about President Ramaphosa's attenda... 11 June 2021 1:55 PM
'Energy reform plans will ease burden on Eskom, but devil will be in the detail' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Stellenbosch University Professor Mark Swilling about Ramphosa's major energy reform announcem... 11 June 2021 11:33 AM
View all Politics
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston. 10 June 2021 9:32 PM
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results. 10 June 2021 8:10 PM
View all Business
This week's word on CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa is 'amawele' meaning twins! Pippa Hudson chats to Qingqile Mdlulwa to learn a new isiXhosa word 'amawele' with all the hoopla around the Tembisa decuplets. 11 June 2021 3:11 PM
Contrary to Cybercrimes Act, tech law experts argue piracy doesn't equal theft CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband about some legal views on piracy in South Africa. 11 June 2021 8:27 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 10 June 2021 2:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence. 11 June 2021 4:16 PM
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 10 June 2021 1:37 PM
View all Entertainment
UAE seals the deal on agreement with SA paving the way for Gupta extradition Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith about the extradition of the Gupta family. 11 June 2021 2:45 PM
Ramaphosa expected to push for vaccine equity at G7 Summit Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to international relations expert Elizabeth Sidiropoulos about President Ramaphosa's attenda... 11 June 2021 1:55 PM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
View all World
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
View all Africa
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 11 June 2021 12:31 PM
'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going' Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch. 11 June 2021 9:54 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Mild, near-windless weather expected in Cape Town this weekend

11 June 2021 3:02 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
South African Weather Service
Cape Town
Weather
Cape town weather

Capetonians can expect mild weather over the weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.

The South African Weather Service expects near-windless, partly cloudy conditions on Saturday, and a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius.

Cape Town - one of the world's most beautiful cities. © handmadepictures/123rf.com

On Sunday, expect similar conditions though slightly cooler with a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius.

No rain is expected this weekend.

Click here for a more detailed forecast.




11 June 2021 3:02 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
South African Weather Service
Cape Town
Weather
Cape town weather

More from Local

VACCINE WRAP | WC enters third wave but still no J&J jabs for mass vax sites

11 June 2021 3:59 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gift of the Givers drills for water – without payment – at Helen Joseph Hospital

11 June 2021 2:26 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC Covid-19 cases double and hospital admissions reach 1,000 as third wave hits

11 June 2021 9:09 AM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province continues to increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Education MEC 'deeply concerned' by DF Malan High School homophobia allegations

11 June 2021 7:38 AM

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer issued a statement confirming that district officials are investigating the DF Malan High School allegations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

11 June 2021 7:12 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination

10 June 2021 9:32 PM

The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it'

10 June 2021 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation

10 June 2021 7:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CTICC to become mass vaccination site offering more jabs and 'much longer hours'

10 June 2021 6:40 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the latest in the provincial vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] John Maytham describes getting Pfizer shot at vaccine site in Retreat

10 June 2021 5:29 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday morning. He opens up about the process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner

11 June 2021 4:16 PM

Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This week's word on CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa is 'amawele' meaning twins!

11 June 2021 3:11 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Qingqile Mdlulwa to learn a new isiXhosa word 'amawele' with all the hoopla around the Tembisa decuplets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business

11 June 2021 1:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contrary to Cybercrimes Act, tech law experts argue piracy doesn't equal theft

11 June 2021 8:27 AM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband about some legal views on piracy in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients

10 June 2021 8:10 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000?

10 June 2021 2:16 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk

10 June 2021 1:37 PM

Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist

10 June 2021 10:11 AM

Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA'

9 June 2021 8:32 PM

'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the wagyu beef you buy at your local butcher the real deal?

9 June 2021 5:24 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Purdon, a certified wagyu breeder about the process of breeding wagyu beef.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Win Up To R5 000 With Auto & General’s Young@Heart and Capetalk

WC Covid-19 cases double and hospital admissions reach 1,000 as third wave hits

Local

[PHOTOS] Citizen opens Muizenberg railway crossing with angle grinder

EWN Highlights

Numsa, Sacca accuse DPE of not being transparent over SAA equity partner

11 June 2021 2:56 PM

Iconic actor Shaleen Surtie-Richards to get a Special Provincial Funeral

11 June 2021 2:29 PM

GOTG given green light to drill for water at Helen Joseph Hospital

11 June 2021 1:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA