John Maytham's Book Reviews: 11 June 2021
1.\ Thriller: Knock Knock by Anders Roslund, is the fourth in the series featuring Stockholm homicide inspector Ewert Grens and former police informant turned security expert Piet Hoffman.
2.\ Fiction: The Interpreter from Java by Alfred Birney, tells the story of a man names Alan Noland who discovers his father's memoirs and learns the truth about the violent man he despised, his life in the Dutch East Indies where he worked as an interpreter during the war with Japan, and how he operated as an assassin murdering Indonesians in the service of the Dutch without any conscience.
'It's a very powerful and searing read' says John.
3.\ NonFiction: The Power of Geography: Ten Maps That Tell You Everything You Need To Know About Global Politics by Tim Marshall, an award-winning journalist who wrote a companion piece called Prioners of Geography, where he used ten maps of crucial regions to explain the geo-political strategies of the world powers
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/dolgachov/dolgachov1904/dolgachov190402913/121617588-happy-african-american-woman-reading-book-at-home.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk
Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s favesRead More
No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner
Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence.Read More
This week's word on CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa is 'amawele' meaning twins!
Pippa Hudson chats to Qingqile Mdlulwa to learn a new isiXhosa word 'amawele' with all the hoopla around the Tembisa decuplets.Read More
Mild, near-windless weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
Capetonians can expect mild weather over the weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.Read More
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
Contrary to Cybercrimes Act, tech law experts argue piracy doesn't equal theft
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband about some legal views on piracy in South Africa.Read More
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000?
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist
Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
More from Entertainment
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk
Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s favesRead More
No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner
Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence.Read More
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring
Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.Read More
Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement.Read More
DStv rolls out its streaming service
You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV appRead More
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble
What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag.Read More
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats
Larry the Cat chief mouser at No 10 Downing Street shared a fellow fluffy TikTokker's Caturday beats with food bowl accompaniment.Read More
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful Xhosa rendition of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow'
The choir filmed this moving version of the hit song in gorgeous Cape Town.Read More
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King suggests her fun picks for this weekend.Read More