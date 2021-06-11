John Maytham's Book Reviews: 11 June 2021





1.\ Thriller: Knock Knock by Anders Roslund, is the fourth in the series featuring Stockholm homicide inspector Ewert Grens and former police informant turned security expert Piet Hoffman.

2.\ Fiction: The Interpreter from Java by Alfred Birney, tells the story of a man names Alan Noland who discovers his father's memoirs and learns the truth about the violent man he despised, his life in the Dutch East Indies where he worked as an interpreter during the war with Japan, and how he operated as an assassin murdering Indonesians in the service of the Dutch without any conscience.

'It's a very powerful and searing read' says John.

3.\ NonFiction: The Power of Geography: Ten Maps That Tell You Everything You Need To Know About Global Politics by Tim Marshall, an award-winning journalist who wrote a companion piece called Prioners of Geography, where he used ten maps of crucial regions to explain the geo-political strategies of the world powers