Jazz it up! Three music gigs to attend in Cape Town this weekend

Afro-fusion group Abavuki performs live in Cape Town in concert that will also be streamed online

The top Afro-fusion band Abavuki will share their music with local and international audiences via global livestream on Saturday night at 7pm.

You can enjoy the infectious upbeat grooves as they celebrate their 20th anniversary this year.

Local fans are invited to purchase tickets to attend the physical concert on Saturday 12 June 2021, at the exquisite Gallery 44 & Theatre, with all Covid-19 regulations observed.

Fans all over SA, African and the rest of the world can purchase tickets for the 1-hour long livestream concert which takes place at 7pm until 8pm SA time.

Tickets cost R100 and are on sale via Quicket here.

Jazz beats and Roast Buffet at Mynt Cafe in Camps Bay on Sunday

Popular Cape Town musician Richard Ceasar will be hosting Jazz Beats at Mynt Cafe in Camps Bay on Sunday 13 June from 1 to 4pm.

The menu features a course of roast for R195 per person and a live music session by Richard Ceasar. Booking is essential.

Ceasar is regarded as one of the forefront jazz vocalists and guitarists in Cape Town, whose repertoire covers a wide range of genres, including Latin, rock, pop, classical, jazz and swing.

Jazz singer Auriol Hayes pays homage to iconic women through song

Enjoy an evening with jazz singer Auriol Hayes in the comfort of your own home.

The concert features Hayes singing a mix of covers and some of her own compositions as she takes the audience on a journey through the voices of iconic women who have used their voices to make impact and effect meaningful change within their respective societies.

A portion of the proceeds from the onlince concert will be donated to the organisation Dress For Success Cape Town, which helps to empower women to enter the workplace with confidence.

Tickets cost R65 and are available on Quicket here.

Hayes has been nominated for both the SAMA and Mbokodo jazz awards. She opened for triple award-winning musician and instrumentalist Ben Harper in 2019