[PICS] Two cheetahs relocated from big cat sanctuary in Paarl ahead of release
- Two female cheetahs have been relocated from the Ashia Cheetah Sanctuary in Paarl to a game reserve in the Northern Cape ahead of their release
- The two big cats have been acclimatising and learning how to hunt
- Outdoor Report correspondent Jeff Ayliffe reflects on the relocation process in the audio above
- Scroll down to the bottom for more pictures
Two female cheetahs that were living at the Ashia Cheetah Sanctuary in Paarl were relocated earlier this week ahead of their final release.
They were the remaining two female cheetahs that arrived at the Ashia Centre last year.
The big cats were relocated to their pre-release section on Waterval Private Game Reserve in the Northern Cape.
Waterval is a sister reserve of Botlierskop Private Game Reserve located along the Garden Route, says Outdoor Report correspondent Jeff Ayliffe.
Ayliffe, who was part of the operation, says the cheetahs have spent some time acclimatising in a boma, and are now in a 250-hectare fenced section on the reserve which has live prey - so that they can hone their hunting skills.
They will stay there until ready for final relocation and release into one of South Africa’s private game reserves, in coordination with The Cheetah Range Expansion Project managed by the Endangered Wildlife Trust.
These two cats were released this week. They spent some time acclimatising in a boma at Waterval.Jeff Ayliffe, Correspondent - Outdoor Report
They're currently in a 250-hectare fenced section on the reserve where they are now honing their hunting skills.Jeff Ayliffe, Correspondent - Outdoor Report
We literally got to see these beautiful cats attempting their first hunt.Jeff Ayliffe, Correspondent - Outdoor Report
They'll be at Waterval until they're ready for final relocation and release into a game reserve up north.Jeff Ayliffe, Correspondent - Outdoor Report
The Ashia Cheetah Sanctuary was founded in 2016 to help prevent the further decline of wild cheetah populations and to increase their gene pool by returning habituated but untame cats to game reserves and national parks in Southern Africa.
Scroll back to the top to listen to the audio.
More from Local
Dr. Keith Cloete: It's time for stricter lockdown restrictions on gatherings
Western Cape health boss Dr. Keith Cloete discusses the provincial response to the Covid-19 third wave with CapeTalk host John Maytham.Read More
Top Cape Town dermatologist Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho shares skincare advice in Q&A
Cape Town dermatologist Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho joins Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne Kind to discuss all things skincare.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | WC enters third wave but still no J&J jabs for mass vax sites
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
Mild, near-windless weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
Capetonians can expect mild weather over the weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.Read More
Gift of the Givers drills for water – without payment – at Helen Joseph Hospital
Mandy Wiener interviews Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman.Read More
WC Covid-19 cases double and hospital admissions reach 1,000 as third wave hits
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province continues to increase.Read More
Education MEC 'deeply concerned' by DF Malan High School homophobia allegations
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer issued a statement confirming that district officials are investigating the DF Malan High School allegations.Read More
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination
The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston.Read More