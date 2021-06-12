[PICS] Two cheetahs relocated from big cat sanctuary in Paarl ahead of release





Two female cheetahs have been relocated from the Ashia Cheetah Sanctuary in Paarl to a game reserve in the Northern Cape ahead of their release

The two big cats have been acclimatising and learning how to hunt

Outdoor Report correspondent Jeff Ayliffe reflects on the relocation process in the audio above

Two female cheetahs that were living at the Ashia Cheetah Sanctuary in Paarl were relocated earlier this week ahead of their final release.

They were the remaining two female cheetahs that arrived at the Ashia Centre last year.

The big cats were relocated to their pre-release section on Waterval Private Game Reserve in the Northern Cape.

Waterval is a sister reserve of Botlierskop Private Game Reserve located along the Garden Route, says Outdoor Report correspondent Jeff Ayliffe.

Ayliffe, who was part of the operation, says the cheetahs have spent some time acclimatising in a boma, and are now in a 250-hectare fenced section on the reserve which has live prey - so that they can hone their hunting skills.

They will stay there until ready for final relocation and release into one of South Africa’s private game reserves, in coordination with The Cheetah Range Expansion Project managed by the Endangered Wildlife Trust.

The Ashia Cheetah Sanctuary was founded in 2016 to help prevent the further decline of wild cheetah populations and to increase their gene pool by returning habituated but untame cats to game reserves and national parks in Southern Africa.

