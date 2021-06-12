Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
'I will remember her with joy' - Quanita Adams pays tribute to Surtie-Richards

12 June 2021 11:48 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Shaleen Surtie Richards
Actress
Quanita Adams

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actress Quanita Adams about the legacy of her friend and mentor Shaleen Surtie-Richards.
  • Actress and director Quanita Adams says she wouldn't have a career if it weren't for the late Shaleen Surtie-Richards
  • Beloved stage and screen star Shaleen Surtie-Richards died on Monday at the age of 66
  • She's been described as a trailblazer who paved the way for coloured actors in South Africa's entertainment industry

Award-winning actress, writer, and director Quanita Adams says she's been struggling to articulate the immense legacy left behind by the late TV star Shaleen Surtie-Richards.

Surtie-Richards [passed away on Monday](http://South Africa) at the age of 66.

The celebrated actress has been awarded a special provincial funeral and will be laid to rest on Sunday 13 June the at Durbanville Memorial Park in Cape Town.

Her death has reignited discussions about the economic hardship faced by creatives and performers in the SA arts industry.

RELATED: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring

Adams, who worked closely with Surtie-Richards for almost a decade, says the TV icon was always warm, authentic, and relatable.

Adams says Surtie-Richards challenged distorted industry ideals around beauty and talent "and lived and performed in defiance".

She chats to Sara-Jayne King about her colleague and mentor in the audio above. Scroll up to listen.

I will remember her as a brilliant actor, mentor, comic - it's hard to put into words exactly how I will remember her but I will remember her with joy.

Quanita Adams, actress and director

Her golden circle was in fact the entirety of the country. Even through the screen, you were in her golden circle because she was so effusive, and warm, loving and accepting.

Quanita Adams, actress and director

She made me possible. I would not have any kind of career in this brutal industry were it not for her.

Quanita Adams, actress and director

She's in a pantheon of women who lit the way... that were at the vanguard... particularly as a young, woman, storyteller of colour who didn't fit the mould of what conventionally is understood as beautiful

Quanita Adams, actress and director



