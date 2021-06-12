Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Top Cape Town dermatologist Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho shares skincare advice in Q&A

12 June 2021 12:58 PM
by Qama Qukula
skincare
dermatologist Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho

Cape Town dermatologist Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho joins Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne Kind to discuss all things skincare.
  • Cape Town dermatologist Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho answers skin-related questions from treating psoriasis, to sun protection and drug-induced acne
  • Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho, who's widely known as the Cape Skin Doctor, says the Covid-19 lockdown has made people more skin-conscious
  • She advises that people of colour need to use sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher
  • The dermatologist shares her expert skincare advice on Weekend Breakfast in the audio above
Image: © rido/123rf.com

Cape Town dermatologist Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho says people should see a dermatologist at least once a year as part of an early detection strategy for skin cancers.

Annual skin exams will help detect any problem areas such as warts, spots, or burns that could later develop into skin cancers.

Dr. Gantsho, who's known to her patients as the Cape Skin Doctor, says people have become more skin conscious during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This could be due to the rise of virtual meetings and the effects of the blue light emitted by our phones, tablets, and computer on our skin.

Dr. Gantsho adds that people of colour have especially become more aware of their skin and are seeking out advice for conditions such as acne and pigmentation.

What I notice in my practice, before the pandemic, people were not so focused on their skin. Especially people of colour.

Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho, Dermatologist

But now, with the pandemic, more people are becoming aware of their skin.

Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho, Dermatologist

With the virtual meetings and all, people are starting to notice more of the [skin problems] that they have.

Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho, Dermatologist

Other people are starting to show more pigmentation on their skin because of the blue light that you get from the computers and the phones.

Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho, Dermatologist

Scroll up to the top to listen to the full audio.




12 June 2021 12:58 PM
by Qama Qukula
skincare
dermatologist Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho

