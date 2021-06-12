Top Cape Town dermatologist Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho shares skincare advice in Q&A
- Cape Town dermatologist Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho answers skin-related questions from treating psoriasis, to sun protection and drug-induced acne
- Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho, who's widely known as the Cape Skin Doctor, says the Covid-19 lockdown has made people more skin-conscious
- She advises that people of colour need to use sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher
- The dermatologist shares her expert skincare advice on Weekend Breakfast in the audio above
Cape Town dermatologist Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho says people should see a dermatologist at least once a year as part of an early detection strategy for skin cancers.
Annual skin exams will help detect any problem areas such as warts, spots, or burns that could later develop into skin cancers.
Dr. Gantsho, who's known to her patients as the Cape Skin Doctor, says people have become more skin conscious during the Covid-19 pandemic.
This could be due to the rise of virtual meetings and the effects of the blue light emitted by our phones, tablets, and computer on our skin.
Dr. Gantsho adds that people of colour have especially become more aware of their skin and are seeking out advice for conditions such as acne and pigmentation.
What I notice in my practice, before the pandemic, people were not so focused on their skin. Especially people of colour.Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho, Dermatologist
But now, with the pandemic, more people are becoming aware of their skin.Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho, Dermatologist
With the virtual meetings and all, people are starting to notice more of the [skin problems] that they have.Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho, Dermatologist
Other people are starting to show more pigmentation on their skin because of the blue light that you get from the computers and the phones.Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho, Dermatologist
Scroll up to the top to listen to the full audio.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_132031002_african-woman-hands-using-cosmetic-liquid-soap-in-bathroom-close-up-of-girl-black-hands-in-bath-robe.html?vti=nbpjv5uvao0up8pfmn-1-32
More from Local
Dr. Keith Cloete: It's time for stricter lockdown restrictions on gatherings
Western Cape health boss Dr. Keith Cloete discusses the provincial response to the Covid-19 third wave with CapeTalk host John Maytham.Read More
[PICS] Two cheetahs relocated from big cat sanctuary in Paarl ahead of release
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Outdoor Report correspondent Jeff Ayliffe about the release of the two cheetahs.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | WC enters third wave but still no J&J jabs for mass vax sites
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
Mild, near-windless weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
Capetonians can expect mild weather over the weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.Read More
Gift of the Givers drills for water – without payment – at Helen Joseph Hospital
Mandy Wiener interviews Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman.Read More
WC Covid-19 cases double and hospital admissions reach 1,000 as third wave hits
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province continues to increase.Read More
Education MEC 'deeply concerned' by DF Malan High School homophobia allegations
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer issued a statement confirming that district officials are investigating the DF Malan High School allegations.Read More
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination
The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston.Read More