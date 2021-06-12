Dr. Keith Cloete: It's time for stricter lockdown restrictions on gatherings
- The Western Cape Health Department wants tougher lockdown restrictions on gatherings in SA
- The Western Cape officially entered the third wave this week as did the country
- Provincial health boss Dr. Keith Cloete says the Western Cape's hospitals are starting to fill up
- He's proposing that gatherings be limited to a maximum of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors
The head of the Western Cape Department of Health says that the national government needs implement stricter lockdown measures to further reduce gatherings.
Dr. Keith Cloete is proposing that all gatherings should be limited to a maximum of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.
Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, Dr Cloete says no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.
Under the adjusted alert Level 2 lockdown regulations, gatherings are currently limited to a maximum of 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors.
Dr. Cloete says the national government should also consider a stricter curfew and measures to limit unnecessary travel.
We are on a steep incline...we've been here before.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
We're now saying that this is the time for stricter restrictions specifically on gatherings.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
We're pinpointing the size of gatherings and the movement of people. We're making a very strong appeal on stricter restrictions on gatherings.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
We believe that indoors should be less than 50 people and outdoors should less than a 100.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Scroll up to the top to listen to the audio.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_124669760_mid-section-of-mixed-race-female-patient-lying-on-bed-in-the-ward-at-hospital.html
More from Local
Top Cape Town dermatologist Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho shares skincare advice in Q&A
Cape Town dermatologist Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho joins Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne Kind to discuss all things skincare.Read More
[PICS] Two cheetahs relocated from big cat sanctuary in Paarl ahead of release
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Outdoor Report correspondent Jeff Ayliffe about the release of the two cheetahs.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | WC enters third wave but still no J&J jabs for mass vax sites
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
Mild, near-windless weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
Capetonians can expect mild weather over the weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.Read More
Gift of the Givers drills for water – without payment – at Helen Joseph Hospital
Mandy Wiener interviews Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman.Read More
WC Covid-19 cases double and hospital admissions reach 1,000 as third wave hits
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province continues to increase.Read More
Education MEC 'deeply concerned' by DF Malan High School homophobia allegations
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer issued a statement confirming that district officials are investigating the DF Malan High School allegations.Read More
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination
The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston.Read More