Dr. Keith Cloete: It's time for stricter lockdown restrictions on gatherings





The Western Cape Health Department wants tougher lockdown restrictions on gatherings in SA

The Western Cape officially entered the third wave this week as did the country

Provincial health boss Dr. Keith Cloete says the Western Cape's hospitals are starting to fill up

He's proposing that gatherings be limited to a maximum of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors

Picture: 123rf.com

The head of the Western Cape Department of Health says that the national government needs implement stricter lockdown measures to further reduce gatherings.

Dr. Keith Cloete is proposing that all gatherings should be limited to a maximum of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, Dr Cloete says no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.

Under the adjusted alert Level 2 lockdown regulations, gatherings are currently limited to a maximum of 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors.

Dr. Cloete says the national government should also consider a stricter curfew and measures to limit unnecessary travel.

We are on a steep incline...we've been here before. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We're now saying that this is the time for stricter restrictions specifically on gatherings. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We're pinpointing the size of gatherings and the movement of people. We're making a very strong appeal on stricter restrictions on gatherings. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We believe that indoors should be less than 50 people and outdoors should less than a 100. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Scroll up to the top to listen to the audio.