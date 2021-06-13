'Why can't pregnancy be hot?' - UK mum rakes in big bucks with pics on OnlyFans
- British blogger and former model Carla Bellucci has been cashing in on her pregnancy online
- She makes money selling photos of her baby bump on OnlyFans
- Bellucci says she hasn't decided whether or not to livestream her birth for paying subscribers
- She says pregnant women should be allowed to feel sexy and empowered in their bodies
British social media star Carla Bellucci says she has been offered money to livestream the birth of her baby on OnlyFans but she hasn't decided if she'll go through with it yet.
Bellucci, who is nearly six months pregnant, has been making money from posting pregnancy pictures on the adult content subscription service OnlyFans.
The former glamour model says her pictures are particularly popular among fans with a 'pregnancy fetish'.
According to UK media reports, she's made over £40,000 (roughly R773,700) by sharing sexy pictures on her OnlyFans account, however, Bellucci says she can't quantify how much she's earned to date.
The 39-year-old says many of her online followers are interested in her pregnancy journey and growing baby bump.
She says the OnlyFans platform is misunderstood and isn't only for explicit content. "There's a massive stigma around it", she tells CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King.
Why can't pregnancy be beautiful? Why can't it be hot? Why can't we as women feel sexy?Carla Bellucci, UK blogger
I post glamour pictures. I don't do porn or nudity. I just do bikini stuff and glamour.Carla Bellucci, UK blogger
I don't find it any different from going swimming in a bikini, the only difference is I charge.Carla Bellucci, UK blogger
I've made a lot of money, I don't know exactly how much but it has been life-changing... You can make anything from a few thousand pounds a day to a few thousand a week.Carla Bellucci, UK blogger
When I announced I was pregnant, I honestly thought that I was going to lose my fans.Carla Bellucci, UK blogger
Bellucci says that she has been subjected to online abuse after she made the headlines of British tabloids.
She says she worries about the dangers of social media and her children's safety because of nasty online trolls.
You have to have thick skin to be doing what I'm doing. I think anyone who puts herself out there has to have a thick skin with social media and sick trolls out there these days.Carla Bellucci, UK blogger
Some comments I have had have been horrific. They have hurt... I was told that not only should my unborn baby die but also my other three children.Carla Bellucci, UK blogger
