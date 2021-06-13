'Why can't pregnancy be hot?' - UK mum rakes in big bucks with pics on OnlyFans

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Panel shares personal stories on surrogacy and complexities of donor conception Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King facilitates a panel discussion on ethics of donor conception and surrogacy. 13 June 2021 2:02 PM
'Pandemic has exacerbated feelings of alienation for LGBTIQ+ teens' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to education expert Dr. Jacques Mostert about the mental health of LGBTIQ+ teens. 13 June 2021 11:48 AM
Dr. Keith Cloete: It's time for stricter lockdown restrictions on gatherings Western Cape health boss Dr. Keith Cloete discusses the provincial response to the Covid-19 third wave with CapeTalk host John May... 12 June 2021 1:44 PM
View all Local
How long will it take for Guptas be extradited? 'How long is a piece of string?' John Maytham chats to Adv. Anton Katz, who says it is entirely dependent on UAE law. 11 June 2021 5:52 PM
No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence. 11 June 2021 4:16 PM
Ramaphosa expected to push for vaccine equity at G7 Summit Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to international relations expert Elizabeth Sidiropoulos about President Ramaphosa's attenda... 11 June 2021 1:55 PM
View all Politics
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 11 June 2021 12:31 PM
'Energy reform plans will ease burden on Eskom, but devil will be in the detail' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Stellenbosch University Professor Mark Swilling about Ramphosa's major energy reform announcem... 11 June 2021 11:33 AM
View all Business
Jazz it up! Three music gigs to attend in Cape Town this weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her three top picks for this weekend and they're all music-related. 12 June 2021 9:24 AM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 11 June 2021 5:25 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 11 June 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 11 June 2021 5:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
'I will remember her with joy' - Quanita Adams pays tribute to Surtie-Richards Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actress Quanita Adams about the legacy of her friend and mentor Shaleen Surtie-Ric... 12 June 2021 11:48 AM
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19 CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement. 9 June 2021 3:59 PM
View all Entertainment
'Why can't pregnancy be hot?' - UK mum rakes in big bucks with pics on OnlyFans Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Carla Bellucci, the UK blogger who's been making money posting pregnancy pics on O... 13 June 2021 10:22 AM
How long will it take for Guptas be extradited? 'How long is a piece of string?' John Maytham chats to Adv. Anton Katz, who says it is entirely dependent on UAE law. 11 June 2021 5:52 PM
UAE seals the deal on agreement with SA paving the way for Gupta extradition Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith about the extradition of the Gupta family. 11 June 2021 2:45 PM
View all World
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
View all Africa
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 11 June 2021 12:31 PM
'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going' Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch. 11 June 2021 9:54 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

'Why can't pregnancy be hot?' - UK mum rakes in big bucks with pics on OnlyFans

13 June 2021 10:22 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Pregnancy
Social media
online content
OnlyFans
Carla Bellucci
British blogger

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Carla Bellucci, the UK blogger who's been making money posting pregnancy pics on OnlyFans.
  • British blogger and former model Carla Bellucci has been cashing in on her pregnancy online
  • She makes money selling photos of her baby bump on OnlyFans
  • Bellucci says she hasn't decided whether or not to livestream her birth for paying subscribers
  • She says pregnant women should be allowed to feel sexy and empowered in their bodies
  • Listen to her interview in the audio above
Social media star Carla Bellucci has over 118,000 followers on her verified Instagram account. Screengrab: Carla Bellucci/Instagram

British social media star Carla Bellucci says she has been offered money to livestream the birth of her baby on OnlyFans but she hasn't decided if she'll go through with it yet.

Bellucci, who is nearly six months pregnant, has been making money from posting pregnancy pictures on the adult content subscription service OnlyFans.

The former glamour model says her pictures are particularly popular among fans with a 'pregnancy fetish'.

According to UK media reports, she's made over £40,000 (roughly R773,700) by sharing sexy pictures on her OnlyFans account, however, Bellucci says she can't quantify how much she's earned to date.

The 39-year-old says many of her online followers are interested in her pregnancy journey and growing baby bump.

She says the OnlyFans platform is misunderstood and isn't only for explicit content. "There's a massive stigma around it", she tells CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King.

Why can't pregnancy be beautiful? Why can't it be hot? Why can't we as women feel sexy?

Carla Bellucci, UK blogger

I post glamour pictures. I don't do porn or nudity. I just do bikini stuff and glamour.

Carla Bellucci, UK blogger

I don't find it any different from going swimming in a bikini, the only difference is I charge.

Carla Bellucci, UK blogger

I've made a lot of money, I don't know exactly how much but it has been life-changing... You can make anything from a few thousand pounds a day to a few thousand a week.

Carla Bellucci, UK blogger

When I announced I was pregnant, I honestly thought that I was going to lose my fans.

Carla Bellucci, UK blogger

Bellucci says that she has been subjected to online abuse after she made the headlines of British tabloids.

She says she worries about the dangers of social media and her children's safety because of nasty online trolls.

You have to have thick skin to be doing what I'm doing. I think anyone who puts herself out there has to have a thick skin with social media and sick trolls out there these days.

Carla Bellucci, UK blogger

Some comments I have had have been horrific. They have hurt... I was told that not only should my unborn baby die but also my other three children.

Carla Bellucci, UK blogger



13 June 2021 10:22 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Pregnancy
Social media
online content
OnlyFans
Carla Bellucci
British blogger

More from World

How long will it take for Guptas be extradited? 'How long is a piece of string?'

11 June 2021 5:52 PM

John Maytham chats to Adv. Anton Katz, who says it is entirely dependent on UAE law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UAE seals the deal on agreement with SA paving the way for Gupta extradition

11 June 2021 2:45 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith about the extradition of the Gupta family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa expected to push for vaccine equity at G7 Summit

11 June 2021 1:55 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to international relations expert Elizabeth Sidiropoulos about President Ramaphosa's attendance at the G7 Summit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation'

11 June 2021 11:06 AM

Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward"

9 June 2021 2:28 PM

Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman punches croc to save twin sister

9 June 2021 12:50 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers

8 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment

8 June 2021 2:08 PM

Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Major global internet outage knocks well-known websites offline

8 June 2021 1:11 PM

Many sites went down globally, reportedly due to an outage at cloud service company Fastly, but are coming back online again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Preparing to move overseas? Did you know you could lose your SA citizenship?

8 June 2021 12:12 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to immigration attorney Gary Eisenberg about SA citizenship rules and the DA's current High Court challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'I will remember her with joy' - Quanita Adams pays tribute to Surtie-Richards

Entertainment

Top Cape Town dermatologist Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho shares skincare advice in Q&A

Local

'Why can't pregnancy be hot?' - UK mum rakes in big bucks with pics on OnlyFans

World

EWN Highlights

Israel's Netanyahu ousted as 'change' coalition forms a new government

13 June 2021 8:58 PM

Ramaphosa: Shaleen Surtie-Richards held a mirror to SA's unjust past

13 June 2021 4:53 PM

5 killed, 15 others injured in Limpopo multi-vehicle crash

13 June 2021 3:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA