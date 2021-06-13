Streaming issues? Report here
'Pandemic has exacerbated feelings of alienation for LGBTIQ+ teens'

13 June 2021 11:48 AM
by Qama Qukula
Mental health
LGBTIQ+
LGBTIQ+ rights

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to education expert Dr. Jacques Mostert about the mental health of LGBTIQ+ teens.
  • Edu expert Dr. Jacques Mostert says LGBTIQ+ teens feel even more isolated during the Covid-19 pandemic than before
  • The mental health of LGBTIQ+ youth has come into sharp focus this International Pride Month
  • Listen to the discussion in the audio above

Education expert Dr. Jacques Mostert says the Covid-19 pandemic has left many LGBTIQ+ teenagers feeling like they have no safe space to explore or discuss their emotions.

The pandemic has created added challenges for young people who found meaningful support in various social clubs and groups.

RELATED: Education MEC 'deeply concerned' by DF Malan High School homophobia allegations

Dr. Mostert, who holds a PhD in Psychology of Education and is the Brand Academic Manager at education group ADvTECH, says this has exacerbated feelings of alienation for many teens.

He says young people from the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer (LGBTIQ+) community often face mental health issues due to discrimination they face in society.

The pandemic and lockdowns have exacerbated the feeling of isolation.

Dr. Jacques Mostert, Brand Academic Manager - ADvTECH

Meaningful activities such as being part of a sport, or the drama [club], or the choir. This disruption that has been taking place hampers them to be in an area that sometimes can be a safe space like schools should be.

Dr. Jacques Mostert, Brand Academic Manager - ADvTECH

The LGBT+ teenager starts their journey of understanding themselves... from a place of confusion and isolation with lots of bullying taking place. and sometimes think that they are not normal or worthy.

Dr. Jacques Mostert, Brand Academic Manager - ADvTECH

Unfortunately, this is often echoed at home... by their peers... and horrifyingly so, also through the mouths of teachers, religious and community leaders.

Dr. Jacques Mostert, Brand Academic Manager - ADvTECH



Mental health
LGBTIQ+
LGBTIQ+ rights

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
