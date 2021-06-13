Panel shares personal stories on surrogacy and complexities of donor conception
- CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King facilitated a wide-ranging discussion about donor conception and surrogacy
- SA expat Fiona Darroch was 51 when she discovered that she was a donor-conceived child and says learning about her paternity completely fractured her identity
- Single dad Dakin Parker says he will be honest to his twin boys who were donor-conceived using an anonymous egg donor and carried by a surrogate
- Lerandia Viljoen has been both an egg donor and a surrogate and gave birth to a surrogate baby girl last month. She says surrogacy is her way of helping couples with fertility issues
- Tertia Albertyn, the co-founder of Nurture, an egg donor and surrogacy programme, says it's up to parents to disclose to their children how they were conceived and stresses that honesty is best
- Attorney Robynne Friedman runs the Surrogacy Advisory Group and her own child was born by surrogacy. She explains that in South Africa, egg donation is completely anonymous unless it's done using a known donor
