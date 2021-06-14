Israel has a new Prime Minister. Who is Naftali Bennett?





Benjamin Netanyahu is out and Naftali Bennett is in, taking over as prime minister of Israel.

Sometimes the news stories write themselves. Which in this case means that the media likes a simple good guy/bad guy narrative we can all keep up with and keep clicking on.

The supposed David in this tale is the coalition of eight different political parties, banding together to form a coalition against Goliath Netanyahu’s 12 years in office.

This victory narrative allows people to believe that Netanyahu was the problem, and that his departure signals a change in the status quo. Bennett is more right-wing, unabashedly racist, and equally uncommitted to Palestinian freedom. The occupation remains entrenched. https://t.co/o6naTRfTde — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) June 13, 2021

Is this Israel’s new dawn? Analysts say Bennett’s politics are not that different from Netanyahu’s. He even served as Netanyahu’s chief of staff earlier in his career. And with coalitions being the order of the day they’ve often been on the same side.

This will be a wonderful opportunity for everyone who swore their problem was with Netanyahu and his government—and not, say, with Israel's very existence—to welcome the new Israeli government and demonstrate their strong support for the Jewish state.



Let's keep track, shall we? — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) June 13, 2021

Netanyahu has been quoted saying that changing leadership at this time is bad as Israel needs strong leadership in the wake of the worst violence between it and Hamas in years.

As Israel’s longest-serving leader, Netanyahu transformed his country — and left it more divided than ever https://t.co/v7iPxVsXgd — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 13, 2021

But, it would appear many of the flash points in the recent conflict may also be the order of the day in a Bennett-headed state. If he can bring the coalition on board.

Natfali Bennett first stepped into politics after selling his tech-startup in 2005.

By 2010 he was head of the group lobbying for Jewish settlers in the West Bank.

His party Yamina, often referred to as ‘ultranationalist’, only won 4 seats in Israel’s March elections. The fourth election in two years.

The coalition is mostly made up of moderates and those leaning left. Balancing everyone’s interests on top of running a country will be no mean feat.

Part of that coalition deal is that Bennett will serve as PM for two years, before handing over the title to Yair Lapid. Lapid led the formation of the coalition and his centrist party has been Netanyahu’s main opposition in recent years.

Israeli coalition ousts Netanyahu as prime minister after 12 years https://t.co/IJ2eOb5AZT — The Guardian (@guardian) June 13, 2021

The vote was close: 60 in favor, 59 against. https://t.co/f1fQ8Rjl3K — ABC News (@ABC) June 14, 2021

It will be interesting to see the pro-Palestine South African government’s attitude towards this new administration.