South Africans seeking smallholder way of life. Here are some tips





There has been a rise in smallholders in South Africa

The growth comes from three areas says South African Smallholder Online magazine owner and publisher Pete Bower

Copyright : Iakov Filimonov / 123rf

There has been a noticeable increase in those who seek a new life living on a smallholding, and this trend is becoming more popular during the pandemic as many people have realised that the daily grind in an office environment isn't required anymore.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Pete Bower, editor and publisher of South African Smallholder Online.

Bower says there are different kinds of smallholders.

One is the lifestyle smallholder who wants to get away from the hustle and bustle and can work remotely and wants to live more sustainably and grow their own vegetables. Pete Bower, Editor and Publisher - South African Smallholder Online

Then there is a whole new category of smallholder which has been developed by the government to hopefully alleviate poverty and regional food insecurity he explains.

The government is doing a huge amount to resettle previously disadvantaged farmers and people who want to farm onto what are basically smallholdings. Pete Bower, Editor and Publisher - South African Smallholder Online

What difference can these smallholders make?

Bower says while the numbers will be small, it can help alleviate poverty and create regional food security

I think the potential is absolutely huge. If you resource somebody properly and give them the right backup and put someone energetic on 10 hectares of land, they can develop a very comfortable - not millionaire lifestyle - but certainly a sustainable living for them and their extended family. Pete Bower, Editor and Publisher - South African Smallholder Online

He says the challenges are in acquiring the land, carving it up, and making it workable.

South African Smallholder Online magazine has seen this phenomenon growing throughout the country.

He says there are also regional differences.

A smallholding up in Gauteng we are is a completely different kettle of fish for example to 5 acres of the Cape Winelands which could be a smallholding, it could be a riding school, it might be a wedding venue. The earning potential of land down there is considerably different from the earning potential up here or for example to 25 hectares in the Karoo. Pete Bower, Editor and Publisher - South African Smallholder Online

Is the infrastructural support such as roads, electricity, and sanitation in place to enable new smallholding to develop and thrive?

Bower says that is one of the issues.

Before you start setting 20 or 30 families on 10-hectare smallholdings, you do need some kind of basic infrastructure. Obviously, a reasonable power supply is helpful. We tend to take care of our own water and sanitation Pete Bower, Editor and Publisher - South African Smallholder Online

The roads will tend to be dirt roads. And you can always tell a smallholder in town because his car is filthy dirty and dusty. Pete Bower, Editor and Publisher - South African Smallholder Online

We do tend to be a little bit more self-sufficient on smallholdings when it comes to basic services but electricity is a huge issue for us obviously - any kind of farming that requires light or heat. Pete Bower, Editor and Publisher - South African Smallholder Online

He says solar power has helped the electricity issue enormously, most smallholders use boreholes to deal with water supply, and sanitation is supplied through septic tanks or some such system.

South African Smallholder Online provides articles and information on how to set up these systems, he says.