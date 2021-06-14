Bantu Holomisa on SAA: 'Done in secret and ANC selling its asset to their own'





SAA's new majority shareholder is Takatso Consortium

UDM leader General Bantu Holomisa is raising red flags about the new deal

Holomisa argues the deal was done in secret, it involves politically exposed people

The UDM's Bantu Holomisa has raised red flags around SAA's new equity partner and the sale of 51% of the national carrier to Takatso Consortium's major partner Harith. He details his concerns with Refilwe Moloto.

It looks like this deal was done in secret. I am basing this on the fact that some members of the parliamentary portfolio committee on public enterprises seem to have been taken aback and were surprised. General Bantu Holomisa, Leader - UDM

He says what is of concern is the involvement of Harith which was fingered by the Mpati Commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

There are numerous questions he says need to be clarified by the Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan.

How should such a deal have been made?

If the Cabinet wanted to sell SAA, which is a state company or asset, the question is how many people were aware of this opportunity to buy shares or a stake in this company? General Bantu Holomisa, Leader - UDM

Holomisa says the route which should have been followed is one whereby all South African were kept informed and invited to submit their own business plan in a tender system.

So far it does not look like there was such a thing and we have to be worried that here is an asset of the government and the ANC is selling this asset to their own. General Bantu Holomisa, Leader - UDM

Those people are politically exposed, including many of their directors. General Bantu Holomisa, Leader - UDM

It looks like the right-hand doesn't know what the left hand is doing. General Bantu Holomisa, Leader - UDM