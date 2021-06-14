SAA new deal: Who and what is Takatso Consortium
- SAA's new majority shareholder is Takatso Consortium
- Takatso Consortium is comprised of Harith General partners who own Lanseria Airport and who will have a 51% share
- The SA government will retain 49% share in the airline
Aviation analyst Desmond Latham speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the government's new deal with Takatso Consortium is expected to work, and whether it will finally be a lasting solution to SAA's financial crisis.
Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan announced that SAA would now be owned by the government and strategic equity partner Takatso Consortium.
RELATED: Bantu Holomisa on SAA: It looks like this deal was done in secret
SAA's new majority shareholder is the Takatso Consortium made up of Harith General Partners, which owns Lanseria Airport, and Global Aviation, and will own 51% of the national carrier, while the state will retain 49%.
Latham reacts to the deal.
It's a sleight of hand in a certain way as this airline has suffered since 2011 with a lack of profits and revenue. it has zero revenue at the moment. I can understand why the partners are talking it up the deal itself but the problem is the pandemic.Desmond Latham, Aviation Analyst
He says entering the marketplace at the time of a pandemic
Takatso CEO, former Comair Co-CEO, and recently co-founder of Global’s airline LIFT, Gidon Novick, said efficient customer service and innovation were central to the business plan.
I can understand Gidon Novick said it is the perfect time to purchase, but it is not the perfect time to operate.Desmond Latham, Aviation Analyst
Harith is linked to the ruling party, linked to the ANC. All the senior board members are linked to the party itself.Desmond Latham, Aviation Analyst
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_african_airways.html?oriSearch=saa&sti=n8wqyoe1mwzlg0c4x4|&mediapopup=110937089
More from Politics
'Destroying contaminated vaccines should give the public greater confidence'
Lester Kiewit talks to WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariema and CEO of SAHPRA Dr Tumi Semete-Makokotlela.Read More
Bantu Holomisa on SAA: 'Done in secret and ANC selling its asset to their own'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UDM's General Bantu Holomisa about Takatso deal be enough to save SAA.Read More
How long will it take for Guptas be extradited? 'How long is a piece of string?'
John Maytham chats to Adv. Anton Katz, who says it is entirely dependent on UAE law.Read More
No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner
Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence.Read More
Ramaphosa expected to push for vaccine equity at G7 Summit
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to international relations expert Elizabeth Sidiropoulos about President Ramaphosa's attendance at the G7 Summit.Read More
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.Read More
'Energy reform plans will ease burden on Eskom, but devil will be in the detail'
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Stellenbosch University Professor Mark Swilling about Ramphosa's major energy reform announcement.Read More
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring
Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.Read More
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement.Read More
More from Business
Bantu Holomisa on SAA: 'Done in secret and ANC selling its asset to their own'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UDM's General Bantu Holomisa about Takatso deal be enough to save SAA.Read More
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.Read More
'Energy reform plans will ease burden on Eskom, but devil will be in the detail'
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Stellenbosch University Professor Mark Swilling about Ramphosa's major energy reform announcement.Read More
'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going'
Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch.Read More
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination
The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston.Read More
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring
Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.Read More
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results.Read More
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement.Read More