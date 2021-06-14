'Booze ban won't help' liquor traders tell government as Covid numbers rise
- As the country enters a third wave, liquor traders are pleading with government not to impose further restrictions on the sale of alcohol
- Alcohol producers and retailers have borne much of the brunt of the Covid-19 regulations
Liquor traders are urging government to work hand-in-hand with business and civil society to improve compliance around existing Covid-19 regulations rather than imposing tougher rules around the sale of alcohol.
It's as the country enters a third wave of coronavirus infections.
In a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the National Liquor Traders Council says it wants to find 'sustainable solutions and support government efforts to combat the pandemic' in any way it can.
Lucky Ntimane of the National Liquor Traders Council says the country is experiencing 'Covid fatigue' when it comes to compliance of government's regulations, but adds that a booze ban is not the answer.
We are seeing people going about their daily lives as if we are not in the midst of a pandemic.Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council
He says communication, in respect of how traders are complying with Covid-19 regulations, is key.
It's not about banning anything...retailers and liquor traders must help to push this message of compliance.Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council
Ntimane says the council has put together copies of a 'liquor traders bible' to help traders across the country understand and comply with the regulations.
We have developed manuals across all the provinces looking at the specific liquor licence regulations across that province...so we can educate traders so that they can fully comply [with the regulations].Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council
RELATED: Alcohol ban: There is no vaccine for poverty! – National Liquor Traders Council
