Impact of Igonyama Trust ruling with be 'far-reaching' says Casac
- The High Court ruled last week that the Ingonyama Trust's land lease programme was illegal
- For years the Ingonyama Trust and its board have been forcing residents to enter into 40-year lease agreements.
- Casac says the ruling will have a far-reaching impact on other communal land residents in SA
Residents living on land controlled by the Ingonyama Trust in KwaZulu-Natal will no longer have to pay rent to live on their own ancestral land.
The groundbreaking ruling was made last week in the Pietermaritzburg High Court forcing the Trust to reverse its policy compelling residents to sign lease agreements.
Since 2012, the Trust has been collecting money from those living on the land.
On Friday the court ruled that the lease agreements were unlawful and that the Trust will now have to pay back the money collected, thought to be in the millions of rand.
The Ingonyama Trust was established in 1994 at the insistence of then Inkatha Freedom Party president Mangosuthu Buthelezi who had demanded special recognition for the amaZulu Royal household.
The case was fought by the Legal Resource Centre on behalf of the Rural Women’s Movement, and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution(Casac).
Casac's Lawson Naidoo spoke to Refilwe Moloto to discuss the importance of the ruling not just for the applicants, but for anyone living on communal land in South Africa.
It confirms that people who reside on the land that is under the custodianship of the Ingonyama Trust, are the true and beneficial owners of that land.Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council For The Advancement Of The Constitution
It confirms that their rights cannot be diluted by the actions of the trust, as the trust sought to do by forcing people into signing leasehold arrangments on land that they had occupied for generations.Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council For The Advancement Of The Constitution
Naidoo says the judgment will be far-reaching in that it will impact those who live on communal land across the country.
RELATED:'Ingonyama Trust is meant to benefit its beneficiaries and not the king'
RELATED: Ingonyama Trust forcing residents to pay rent
