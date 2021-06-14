'Destroying contaminated vaccines should give the public greater confidence'





2 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines manufactured by Aspen Pharmaceuticals in Gqeberha destroyed after a key component made in USA Baltimore factory found to be contaminated

300,000 J&J approved doses are cleared to be shipped to South Africa as a matter of urgency announced the Health Ministry

SAHPRA CEO says the decision to destroy the contaminated vaccines should give the public greater confidence in the health products regulator

Western Cape Health Dept says this setback will slow down the pace of the province's vaccine rollout as the country continues to be vaccine constrained

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. © Volodymyr Kalyniuk/123rf

South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) says it will not release the J&J vaccine doses stored in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape due to contamination after a component used was deemed unfit to use by the FDA in the United States.

The contamination that occurred in a US factory in Baltimore is responsible, affecting the J&J vaccines produced in the Aspen Pharma plant in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

The key component is the active drug substance. there was one batch contaminated with the Astra Zeneca batch. Dr Tumi Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - SAHPRA

This means there are batches that cannot be released but others that we are confident can be released. Dr Tumi Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - SAHPRA

She insists SAHPRA is confident about certain batches.

Is this a blow to public confidence in the vaccine?

I think it does the contrary. They should have confidence in us as a regulator.

Who pays for the binned vaccines?

I cannot comment on that. It is a commercial decision and you would need to speak to the pharmaceutical company. We only play a regulatory role. Dr Tumi Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - SAHPRA

Western Cape Department of Health had said last week the J&J consignment was going to scale up the vaccination programme in the province four-fold.

Dr Karriem says this will impact operations.

We have had to slow down the pace. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health

Two jabs are better than one, one jab better than none. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health

Karriem says the fact that there is such strong regulatory oversight should give the public confidence.

How will this impact walk-ins?