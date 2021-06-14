Streaming issues? Report here
[PHOTO GALLERY] John Maytham's travels through beautiful Namibia

14 June 2021 11:23 AM
by John Maytham

John describes his trip through Namibia and shares his magnificent photographs.

Scroll through John's gallery of breathtaking images of his Namibian travels below:

First light, an empty road, the signs pointing to Namibia. A proper road trip – finally. I’d been feeling claustrophobic in the Mother City, and it was time to get out for a break. And I love the N7, especially the Knersvlakte – all seemingly arid, but bursting into glorious flower for just a few weeks of the year. I love the road signs with place names that reference the emotions of the early settlers’ travels from the south. Moedverloor is followed by the promise of Nuwerus only for hope to be dashed on arrival in Bitterfontein and Spoegrivier. And I never fail to delight when I see the road sign showing the way to Douse the Glim. (For the curious, the farm hosted a troop of Scottish soldiers during the second Anglo-Boer War and they were told to extinguish their lights – douse the glim – to avoid detection by Boer forces.)

It was all plain sailing until Vioolsdrif. Then the bureaucracy and slow-moving queues of the border broke up the journey’s smooth rhythm. But eventually, two hours later, after running from pillar to post, filling in a million forms, collecting stamps, paying fees, and presenting the authorities with a negative Covid-19 test result, I made it to the other side.

Soon after, the transition from asphalt to gravel followed and with it came Namibia’s natural wonders after the abundant rainfalls of the previous weeks: first along the Orange River, the road winding through the unusually lush, picturesque landscape, then through Rosh Pinah and Witputz, until arrival in the small town of Aus, where a Windhoek Lager and an early night were enjoyed, before filling up with petrol and continuing through Helmeringhausen into the stunning NamibRand Nature Reserve, with golden grasses spread across its vast spaces, shimmering on the horizon in the early southern autumn heat. The first notable wildlife sighting was just outside the entrance to the reserve – two Cape Cobras trying to steal eggs from a colony of Sociable Weavers in a tree next to the road.

I was driving a loan car – the brand new Subaru Forester Sport ES and relishing the comfort it provided on the long dirt roads – all in great condition, but not to be underestimated. I’m not and will never be a wannabee rally driver, but as I grew more familiar with the car and it’s AWD system, I started to push it around corners in a way that I certainly wouldn’t have with my own car. It was a thrilling and completely safe-feeling experience. It holds the road through sweeping and tight corners effortlessly. The final few kilometres of the approach to the first destination of the trip, the Kwessi Dunes Natural Selection camp in the NamibRand Nature Reserve, would have been a lot trickier if it hadn’t been for the off-road capabilities of the Forester. At just under 600k it is out of my price bracket, but when I win the Lotto, it’s a car that I would love to own because of the way it handles both town and deep country driving in comfort and safety. Over the red dune that is the last barrier to Kwessi Dunes and into sheer laziness in peace and luxury. The Kwessi Dunes Lodge is located right against the red dunes of the NamibRand, with jaw-dropping views of the valley in front and the dunes behind on display around the clock, including at night when the Milky Way makes its spectacular appearance and invites you wonder about your place in the universe.

The twelve luxury tents of the camp have an additional space at the back which is surrounded by head-high walls for privacy, but no roof. An outside shower and a comfy bed are the only features of the open room where you can spend the night sleeping under the stars or just marvelling at the beauty of it all, the nocturnal light and sound shows on the programme unpredictable each evening.

During the day, you can read on the tent’s stoep, with a constant parade of oryxes, jackals, and ostriches passing by on their way to the water hole, and enjoy the visual and aural spectacle of hundreds of Namaqua Sandgrouse with the massed choir effect of their liquid kelkiewyn song filling the air as they wheel in for their sunrise and sundown drinks. You can sunbathe and relax with a drink in the late afternoon’s sun around the pool. Expert guides are on standby to take you out into the dunes and the rest of the reserve on game drives or walks. There’s always something moving or standing still to fascinate one – an animal, a bird, a reptile, an arachnid – the seeming sterility of this desert landscape belying the intricate network of interconnectedness that closer inspection reveals. The fairy circles that are so much part of this landscape provide more fascination – theories abound as to the causation, and none is wholly accepted, though the most credible centre on a not-fully-understood relationship between termites and the vegetation.

The early morning drive with Dawid, who prepared a full English breakfast on the dunes for us, and the walk with Alfred, who spoke and sang to the dunes in his mother-tongue Khwedam, revealing to us the mysterious creatures dwelling in and wandering across the sand and communicating in their own languages of patterns and prints, were the definite high points of the stay. I’ve forgotten now, but for a brief moment on those dunes, I could tell the difference between the tracks of a hairy-footed gerbil and a white dancing lady spider on the way to its concealed burrow deep beneath the sand, and I could tell whether the web-footed gecko’s tracks were those of a pregnant female, stopping every now and then to shift the eggs in her swollen abdomen and leaving a telltale scrape in the sand. The only local highlight which escaped me, not because of lack of trying to spot it, was the endemic Dune Lark – it absolutely refused to make an appearance whenever we were out on a drive, but happily displayed itself for all other Kwessi Dunes guests.

Other activities available are quad biking in the dunes and day trips to the nearby Sossusvlei. There is also a base a short drive away for what must be an awesome hot air balloon trip over this extraordinarily dramatic landscape. The Namib is a very special place and Kwessi Dunes the perfect location from which to enjoy its wonders. And if you celebrate a birthday there, as I did, then expect totally delicious chocolate cake and the entire staff serenading you under the stars.

Sadly, all good things must come to an end, and after four nights in the desert paradise, it was off to Windhoek for the Covid-19 tests which would allow the return home. While waiting for the results, I decided to explore a nearby area with a promising list of Namibian endemics I wanted to get off my ‘seen only once’ list. Nick Buys of Nature Travel Namibia was the guide for this part of the trip which took us into the Erongo Mountains about three hour’s drive from Windhoek. Nick is a qualified vet who moves between providing veterinary services in Namibia’s wildlife world, such as darting and collaring the (sadly declining) desert lions and guiding tourists through every inch of our northern neighbour’s natural treasures. He is a wonderful storyteller and superb guide and highly recommended for anyone who wants expert help in getting the best out of a trip to Namibia.

We stayed at the Erongo Wild Lodge, beautifully integrated into the stunning landscape, and a perfect base from which to hunt down, successfully in this case, an ooh-and-ah-inducing avian parade. The heavy rainfalls after a decade of drought turned the entire region into an oasis of green. The target birds, Hartlaub’s Spurfowl, Rockrunner, Carp’s Tit, White-tailed Shrike, Ruppell’s Parrot, Violet Woodhoopoe, Bradfield’s Swift, Monteiro’s and Damara Red-billed Hornbills, and others followed one after the other, each providing crippling views. A trip well worth the taking.

Pathcare in Windhoek was as efficient as at Constantiaberg, and after returning to the capital, with negative results in hand, it was straight across the immense expanse of the Namibian plains to the border again. The plan had been to stay the night in Springbok on the way back to Cape Town over the next two days, but it was a very early morning departure from Windhoek, and the crossing back into South Africa took just more than half an hour, and, most importantly, the Subaru was pretty much driving itself, so I did the 1503 kilometres in one eighteen-hour drive. I arrived home – not quite as fresh as a daisy – but certainly not wilted. Thank you, Subaru, and it was very sad to say goodbye to you. Perhaps, lotto luck willing, we’ll meet again. Close to four thousand kilometres, eight blissful days and nights in Namibia, and I went to sleep in my own bed, dreaming of the Milky Way and the next road adventure.

For more info:

Click to find out more about Kwessi Dunes

All Natural Selection camps in Southern Africa are offering incredible specials to SADC residents. Access the offers by joining the Explorer's Club at Natural Selection Explorers, Natural Travel Namibia, and Erongo Wild




