Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 14:50
Music with Mark Wayne
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Wayne
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Implications of J&J recall for Western Cape vaccination programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anna Thomas
Today at 16:05
Netanyahu ousted from power in Israel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yossi Mekelberg
Today at 16:20
Developments at Cricket South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Sports journalist at Sport24
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marina Coert
Today at 17:20
City concerns over AARTO
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:45
Cricket and taking the knee
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin McCallum
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Sport

Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend

14 June 2021 12:04 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Soccer
Football
Cardiac arrest
Sudden cardiac arrest SCA
Chris Eriksen

Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks.
  • Danish midfielder Chris Eriksen collapsed on the field during Saturday's Euro 2020 match against Finland
  • Danish officials say Eriksen's condition is and he remains in hospital for further examination
FILE: Pixabay.com.

Well-wishes continue to pour in for Danish soccer star Chris Eriksen who collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland on Saturday.

The midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during the game, the Danish team doctor Morten Boesen confirmed on Sunday.

Eriksen's team-mates and football fans at Parken Stadium were visibly distressed as the player was treated on the pitch on Saturday.

Eriksen needed CPR but is said to be in a stable condition in hospital and in 'good spirits' according to Denmark's head coach Kasper Hjulmand.

But just what would cause a super-fit athlete, in the peak of physical health, like Eriksen, to collapse suddenly from a heart attack?

Lester Kiewit posed the question to Prof Martin Schwellnus, professor of sport and exercise medicine at the University of Pretoria.

This is an extremely rare event in young, fit athletes.

Prof Martin Schwellnus, Professor of sport and exercise medicine - University of Pretoria

Schwellnus says athletes like Eriksen undergo periodical fitness assessments:

We call them pre-season health assessments, to precisely look for this kind of concern that you may have an underlying condition.

Prof Martin Schwellnus, Professor of sport and exercise medicine - University of Pretoria

In 70 percent of cases we can pick up abnormalities by doing this screening.

Prof Martin Schwellnus, Professor of sport and exercise medicine - University of Pretoria

In June 2003, Cameroonian footballer Marc Vivian Foe who played for Manchester City died after collapsing on the pitch.

An autopsy revealed Foe had suffered hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a hereditary condition that is known to increase the risk of sudden death during physical exercise.

Similarly, Spanish soccer star Antonio Puerta died in 2007, three days after falling ill on the field. His death was put down to 'postanoxic encephalopathy' and multiple organ failure.

RELATED: Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class'




