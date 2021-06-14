[PHOTOS] Diamonds or quartz? Geologist weighs on 'diamond rush' in KZN
- Over the weekend videos and photos shared on social media showed throngs of people finding alleged diamonds in KwaHlathi in KZN
- The Department of Minerals and Energies is sending experts to assess the situation
- Geologist Dr Gideon Groenewald says it is important to distinguish between kimberlite and dolomite as well as diamonds and quartz
Lester Kiewit relays the fascinating story published in the Sunday Times over the weekend, where, according to the paper, rumours of a 'diamond rush' in the province of KZN have seen throngs of people gathering in KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith in search of the precious stones.
This activity follows the discovery of what some believe to be precious stones.
Images and videos are circulating on social media where some involved in illegal mining are seen celebrating in the belief that they have struck it rich and collected diamonds.
Geological and mining experts will reportedly be dispatched to the site to inspect and verify what is being dug up but to find out the likelihood of there being diamonds there Lester talks to geologist, hydrologist, and paleontologist Dr Gideon Groenewald.
Groenewald explains that diamonds are crystals that occur within a rock called kimberlite called after the many diamonds discovered in the Kimberly area in South Africa.
Kimberlite looks very similar to dolerite. In that area of KwaZulu-Natal, we have severe intrusions of dolerites. There are a lot of dolerites all over the place there.Dr Gideon Groenewald, Geologist
He says fault zones are found in dolerites.
In these fault zones, you can get beautiful extensive deposits of quartz crystals - so there is a possibility that these might be quartz crystals.Dr Gideon Groenewald, Geologist
But, I don't want to rule out that these might be diamonds because where the Tugela River is following a major fault zone. We have very ancient geology sticking out of the ground there as well so it is not impossible.Dr Gideon Groenewald, Geologist
But he adds, with all the people who have been in that area for so many areas it may well be wishful thinking.
A diamond pipe can be anything from one square metre to 1 square kilometre. They can be very small but very rich.Dr Gideon Groenewald, Geologist
But if they were a rich as I see in the pictures, the chances are that people would have picked up diamonds in the Tugela much more, like in the Orange River.Dr Gideon Groenewald, Geologist
KZN is covered in a 20 to 80 metre layer of soil,
It is a young clay-rich layer...and that can cover these things so it is not impossible - but one must distinguish between kimberlite and dolerite and diamonds and quartz and that is what the Department of Minerals and Energy will probably do as soon as possible.Dr Gideon Groenewald, Geologist
People are literally picking up diamonds from the ground in KZN, Ladysmith, KwaHlathi. pic.twitter.com/EK2GYig3AR— Sabza (@SabeloNkabind12) June 13, 2021
KZN PREMIER CALLS FOR ORDER AMID REPORTS OF A “DIAMOND RUSH” IN KWAHLATHI NEAR LADYSMITH— KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) June 13, 2021
The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has noted with concern, the reports of illegal mining activity taking place at KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith
Video : supplied #DiamondRush pic.twitter.com/zy1oyIhPQz
