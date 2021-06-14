'The pressure is on, the beds are full' Covid case rate continues upward spike
- The Western Cape is officially in its third wave of Covid-19 infections
- Gauteng is currently the epicentre of the third wave say experts
- The Western Cape is dealing with more than 7000 active cases and the head of the health for the province is calling for tighter restrictions around gatherings
The third Covid-19 wave is hitting hard say health personnel on the frontline of the pandemic.
Gauteng is once again the epicentre of the crisis with the majority of new cases being reported in the province.
Nationwide, a total of 59 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
Infectious diseases clinician Dr Fareed Abdullah tells Mandy Wiener the forecast is looking bleak.
The pressure is on, the beds are full...this situation is going to get a lot worse, quite soon.Dr Fareed Abdullah, Infectious Diseases Clinician - Steve Biko/ Director of the Office of AIDS SAMRC
Our case rate, that's the number of cases per 100 000, is already exceeding what we saw in the first and the second wave and it's still headed straight up.Dr Fareed Abdullah, Infectious Diseases Clinician - Steve Biko/ Director of the Office of AIDS SAMRC
Meanwhile, the Western Cape head of health is calling for tighter restrictions around gatherings in the province in a bid to slow the rate of Covid infections.
Dr Keith Cloete says gatherings are the primary infection sites where covid is currently being spread.
We are not at all close to where Gauteng is now, but we understand and we see the patterns.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department Of Health
There must be smaller numbers of people gathering indoors and outdoors.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department Of Health
RELATED: 'Booze ban won't help' liquor traders tell government as Covid numbers rise
More from Local
[PHOTOS] Diamonds or quartz? Geologist weighs on 'diamond rush' in KZN
Lester Kiewit talks to geologist Dr Gideon Groenewald who says it is not impossible that these could be diamonds - but unlikely.Read More
Impact of Igonyama Trust ruling with be 'far-reaching' says Casac
Refilwe Moloto asks Casac's Lawson Naidoo about the significance of Friday's ruling and what it means for land rights across SA.Read More
'Booze ban won't help' liquor traders tell government as Covid numbers rise
Africa Melane speaks to Lucky Ntimane of the National Liquor Traders Council ahead of a possible alcohol sales ban.Read More
Panel shares personal stories on surrogacy and complexities of donor conception
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King facilitates a panel discussion on ethics of donor conception and surrogacy.Read More
'Pandemic has exacerbated feelings of alienation for LGBTIQ+ teens'
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to education expert Dr. Jacques Mostert about the mental health of LGBTIQ+ teens.Read More
Dr. Keith Cloete: It's time for stricter lockdown restrictions on gatherings
Western Cape health boss Dr. Keith Cloete discusses the provincial response to the Covid-19 third wave with CapeTalk host John Maytham.Read More
Top Cape Town dermatologist Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho shares skincare advice in Q&A
Cape Town dermatologist Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho joins Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne Kind to discuss all things skincare.Read More
[PICS] Two cheetahs relocated from big cat sanctuary in Paarl ahead of release
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Outdoor Report correspondent Jeff Ayliffe about the release of the two cheetahs.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More