'The pressure is on, the beds are full' Covid case rate continues upward spike

14 June 2021 1:34 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
covid

Mandy Weiner gets the latest on the Covid-19 pandemic from the medical personnel on the frontline of the third wave.
  • The Western Cape is officially in its third wave of Covid-19 infections
  • Gauteng is currently the epicentre of the third wave say experts
  • The Western Cape is dealing with more than 7000 active cases and the head of the health for the province is calling for tighter restrictions around gatherings
Image: © sudok1/123rf.com

The third Covid-19 wave is hitting hard say health personnel on the frontline of the pandemic.

Gauteng is once again the epicentre of the crisis with the majority of new cases being reported in the province.

Nationwide, a total of 59 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Infectious diseases clinician Dr Fareed Abdullah tells Mandy Wiener the forecast is looking bleak.

The pressure is on, the beds are full...this situation is going to get a lot worse, quite soon.

Dr Fareed Abdullah, Infectious Diseases Clinician - Steve Biko/ Director of the Office of AIDS SAMRC

Our case rate, that's the number of cases per 100 000, is already exceeding what we saw in the first and the second wave and it's still headed straight up.

Dr Fareed Abdullah, Infectious Diseases Clinician - Steve Biko/ Director of the Office of AIDS SAMRC

Meanwhile, the Western Cape head of health is calling for tighter restrictions around gatherings in the province in a bid to slow the rate of Covid infections.

Dr Keith Cloete says gatherings are the primary infection sites where covid is currently being spread.

We are not at all close to where Gauteng is now, but we understand and we see the patterns.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department Of Health

There must be smaller numbers of people gathering indoors and outdoors.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department Of Health

RELATED: 'Booze ban won't help' liquor traders tell government as Covid numbers rise


































