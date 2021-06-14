Streaming issues? Report here
South African bids farewell to Heinz Tomato Sauce (for now?)

14 June 2021 2:46 PM
by Barbara Friedman

Pippa speaks to the Head of Content at Eat Out and Food 24, Tessa Purdon.
  • The licence for Pioneer Foods to distribute Heinz Tomato Sauce has not been renewed
  • Eat Out and Food 24's Tessa Purdon says there are still bottles on the shelves so if you're a fan go stock up

Purdon chats to Pippa about a locally-made documentary about four top South African sommeliers and who go to the world wine tasting championships in Franc Cape Town restaurants that have moved locations, and she ends with the sad news that Heinz Tomato Sauce (audio starts at 4:20) is no longer going to be available

It's the same story as to why HP Sauce is no longer. Pioneer Foods has been distributing Heinz under licence from Kraft Heinz the big food company in America.

Tessa Purdon, Head of Content - Eat Out and Food 24

Those licences for Pioneer Foods, now owned by PepsiCo, have expired.

Unfortunately, this licence for the South African distribution hasn't been renewed.

Tessa Purdon, Head of Content - Eat Out and Food 24

Purdon says she has not ascertained why.

There are sure to be many asking why, why, why.

Tessa Purdon, Head of Content - Eat Out and Food 24

It's a sad day but I have seen quite a lot on shelves.

Tessa Purdon, Head of Content - Eat Out and Food 24

There may be a new distributor in the works speculates Pippa Hudson and Tessa Purdon.

Meanwhile, what's your favourite tomato sauce and what's the bst alternative, asks Pippa?

I am going to stock up on the way home today because it is a huge blow for fans.

Pippa Hudson, Presenter - CapeTalk



