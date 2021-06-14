Elizabeth Nyamayaro survived hunger to realise her dream of working at the UN
- Nyamayaro is the founder of the influential #HeforShe initiative, a movement promoting gender equality.
- She shares her story in her recently released memoire called "I am a girl from Africa".
- At the age of eight, she had the dream of one day working for the United Nations.
Elizabeth Nyamayaro was only eight years old when severe drought hit her village in Zimbabwe, but little did she know that it would change her life for the better.
Speaking to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson, Nyamayaro recalls the moment that changed her life forever.
One day I was so weak from hunger, that I actually thought I was going to die. But then this incredible thing happened. A humanitarian, who was a fellow African with the United Nations found me. She gave me a bowl of porridge and literally saved my life. This was the moment that sparked my dream, I remember thinking "I too want to be like her", so that maybe one day I can save the lives of others.Elizabeth Nyamayaro - Founder of the #HeforShe initiative
Yay, #IAmaGirlFromAfrica is now available in #SouthAfrica💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 pic.twitter.com/fw2oWM1wNz— Elizabeth Nyamayaro (@enyamayaro) May 28, 2021
Nyamayaro has recently told her story in a memoire called “I am a Girl from Africa”, which chronicles her journey from abject poverty in the small village of Goromonzi to Harare, London and New York City.
She then went on to became a Senior Advisor at the United Nations and launched the #HeForShe initiative, one of the world’s largest global solidarity movements for gender equality.
She says she was determined to achieve her dream, despite the all the challenges.
Eventually in my twenties I decided I was going to move to London to pursue this dream, and I remember literally landing at Heathrow airport one morning, with £250 to my name, no friends or family in the United Kingdom, just determined to make this dream come true. But of course, everything, like most big dreams, everything that could've gone wrong, literally went wrong.Elizabeth Nyamayaro - Founder of the #HeforShe initiative
It took three years. It is one of those crazy stories of sheer determination. I was first of all just arriving in London. I had a complete fish out of the water moment, because everything looked so different, and the culture was so different to me, but then I just held onto this belief that I was there because I had this greater purpose, because I also knew, growing up in my village how my Gogo explained to me what it means to be an African.Elizabeth Nyamayaro - Founder of the #HeforShe initiative
Being an African means that you dare to dream a dream for others. That my dream was also going to help uplift my own community. I knew this was a big thing that I couldn't give up on.Elizabeth Nyamayaro - Founder of the #HeforShe initiative
Nyamayaro says she feels blessed to be able to positively give back to the people of Africa.
The #HeForShe initiative which she founded has been instrumental in creating change all over the world.
There were some feminists who felt very strongly about not engaging with men, because they saw them as our oppressor, and I fully understood this. But at the end of the day we often look at gender inequality as an issue for women, to be led by women. We put all the responsibility on women to figure out how to not get raped, to figure out how to not get murdered, instead of actually shifting the focus and saying to the men, they are the ones who have to stop doing this.Elizabeth Nyamayaro - Founder of the #HeforShe initiative
Africa made me who I am. Of all the things that I'm most proud of, being a child of African soil is one of the greatest things that I feel such a strong emotional connection to.Elizabeth Nyamayaro - Founder of the #HeforShe initiative
Scroll up to the top to listen to the audio.
More from Local
'We’re getting 300 000 J&J vaccines this week'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority.Read More
Legal Talk: What to do if police refuse to open a case?
Pippa Hudson speaks to criminal attorney & chairperson of the Law society of South Africa’s criminal law committee, William Booth.Read More
'The pressure is on, the beds are full' Covid case rate continues upward spike
Mandy Weiner gets the latest on the Covid-19 pandemic from the medical personnel on the frontline of the third wave.Read More
[PHOTOS] Diamonds or quartz? Geologist weighs on 'diamond rush' in KZN
Lester Kiewit talks to geologist Dr Gideon Groenewald who says it is not impossible that these could be diamonds - but unlikely.Read More
Impact of Igonyama Trust ruling with be 'far-reaching' says Casac
Refilwe Moloto asks Casac's Lawson Naidoo about the significance of Friday's ruling and what it means for land rights across SA.Read More
'Booze ban won't help' liquor traders tell government as Covid numbers rise
Africa Melane speaks to Lucky Ntimane of the National Liquor Traders Council ahead of a possible alcohol sales ban.Read More
Panel shares personal stories on surrogacy and complexities of donor conception
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King facilitates a panel discussion on ethics of donor conception and surrogacy.Read More
'Pandemic has exacerbated feelings of alienation for LGBTIQ+ teens'
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to education expert Dr. Jacques Mostert about the mental health of LGBTIQ+ teens.Read More
Dr. Keith Cloete: It's time for stricter lockdown restrictions on gatherings
Western Cape health boss Dr. Keith Cloete discusses the provincial response to the Covid-19 third wave with CapeTalk host John Maytham.Read More