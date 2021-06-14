'We’re getting 300 000 J&J vaccines this week'





Aspen Pharmacare will start releasing fresh J&J vaccines within a week

Two million doses will be incinerated following contamination at a J&J site in the US

About 0.8% of the South African population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19

South Africa is getting 300 000 J&J doses this week

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. © Volodymyr Kalyniuk/123rf

Aspen Pharmacare said on Monday it will start releasing Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines within a week.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) announced on Sunday that two million J&J vaccines ready for distribution will have to be destroyed after a US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) notice of contamination at a J&J site in the United States.

South Africa – epicentre of the pandemic on the Continent from the start, and in the grips of a third wave of Covid-19 infections – is struggling to speed up its mass vaccination programme.

South Africa recorded 7657 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday and 59 deaths.

About 481 000 people (0.8% of the population) were fully vaccinated by Saturday (12 June).

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson at the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (scroll up to listen).

We were in constant contact [with the FDA] … We were chasing them to release the data so we can make a decision… They have plenty of vaccines - we don’t… Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority

The FDA will give us more information on batches that are OK to use… I think we’ll get some good news… We have 300 000 that we’re importing this week… Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority

I think we need to be much tougher on mass gatherings. The curfew is good… Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority