Legal Talk: What to do if police refuse to open a case?





Police cannot refuse to open a criminal docket for a complainant

Complaints of police inefficiency should be reported to the office of the Western Cape police ombudsman

Members of the public should report incidents where SAPS refuse to assist or open a case.

Complainants should not be turned away or referred to a different police station.

What options do you have if police refuse to open a case if you're reporting a crime at your local police station?

According to criminal attorney and Chairperson of the Law Society of South Africa’s criminal law committee, William Booth, this is a common occurrence in South Africa that appears to be happening more frequently.

There a stories of the police refusing to open theft cases and even women being turned away at police stations, who have come to report a rape.]

Booth says members of the public should immediately report the police officer on duty the cluster or station commanders for refusing to assist.

In the Western Cape, you have the Police Ombudsman, dealing with service at police stations. So if people go to a charge office and they don't get attended to, they just get ignored, you can go to the ombudsman. William Booth - Chairperson of the Law Society of South Africa’s criminal law committee

It's better to go to the police station whose area the incident takes place. Hopefully it'll get dealt with quicker. You can go to any police station. If you open a docket at a police station out of the area, they will have to send that docket to the police station that has jurisdiction to investigate the matter. William Booth - Chairperson of the Law Society of South Africa’s criminal law committee

You can also go to IPID, (Independent Police Investigative Directorate) but I can tell you now there've been problems with IPID investigating cases. They also don't have enough resources, so many of the complaints that are lodged with IPID, you get complaints about how they deal with members of the public. William Booth - Chairperson of the Law Society of South Africa’s criminal law committee

SAPS national complaint centre can be contacted on 080 033 3177. In the Western Cape, police complaints can be made by contacting 021 409 6535.

Booth says the best option is to reach out to the Western Cape Police Ombudsman by email on ombudsman@wcpo.gov.za or via phone on 021 483 0669.

