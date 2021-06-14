Legal Talk: What to do if police refuse to open a case?
- Police cannot refuse to open a criminal docket for a complainant
- Complaints of police inefficiency should be reported to the office of the Western Cape police ombudsman
- Members of the public should report incidents where SAPS refuse to assist or open a case.
- Complainants should not be turned away or referred to a different police station.
What options do you have if police refuse to open a case if you're reporting a crime at your local police station?
According to criminal attorney and Chairperson of the Law Society of South Africa’s criminal law committee, William Booth, this is a common occurrence in South Africa that appears to be happening more frequently.
There a stories of the police refusing to open theft cases and even women being turned away at police stations, who have come to report a rape.]
Booth says members of the public should immediately report the police officer on duty the cluster or station commanders for refusing to assist.
In the Western Cape, you have the Police Ombudsman, dealing with service at police stations. So if people go to a charge office and they don't get attended to, they just get ignored, you can go to the ombudsman.William Booth - Chairperson of the Law Society of South Africa’s criminal law committee
It's better to go to the police station whose area the incident takes place. Hopefully it'll get dealt with quicker. You can go to any police station. If you open a docket at a police station out of the area, they will have to send that docket to the police station that has jurisdiction to investigate the matter.William Booth - Chairperson of the Law Society of South Africa’s criminal law committee
RELATED: Sea Point cop station boss told us to F-off after we queried stop and search
You can also go to IPID, (Independent Police Investigative Directorate) but I can tell you now there've been problems with IPID investigating cases. They also don't have enough resources, so many of the complaints that are lodged with IPID, you get complaints about how they deal with members of the public.William Booth - Chairperson of the Law Society of South Africa’s criminal law committee
RELATED: Listener says she was laughed at and turned away from WC police station
SAPS national complaint centre can be contacted on 080 033 3177. In the Western Cape, police complaints can be made by contacting 021 409 6535.
Booth says the best option is to reach out to the Western Cape Police Ombudsman by email on ombudsman@wcpo.gov.za or via phone on 021 483 0669.
Scroll to the top of the story to listen to the audio
Source : EWN
More from Local
'We’re getting 300 000 J&J vaccines this week'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority.Read More
Elizabeth Nyamayaro survived hunger to realise her dream of working at the UN
Pippa Hudson speaks to Elizabeth Nyamayaro, Zimbabwean-born humanitarian, and former senior advisor at the United Nations.Read More
'The pressure is on, the beds are full' Covid case rate continues upward spike
Mandy Weiner gets the latest on the Covid-19 pandemic from the medical personnel on the frontline of the third wave.Read More
[PHOTOS] Diamonds or quartz? Geologist weighs on 'diamond rush' in KZN
Lester Kiewit talks to geologist Dr Gideon Groenewald who says it is not impossible that these could be diamonds - but unlikely.Read More
Impact of Igonyama Trust ruling with be 'far-reaching' says Casac
Refilwe Moloto asks Casac's Lawson Naidoo about the significance of Friday's ruling and what it means for land rights across SA.Read More
'Booze ban won't help' liquor traders tell government as Covid numbers rise
Africa Melane speaks to Lucky Ntimane of the National Liquor Traders Council ahead of a possible alcohol sales ban.Read More
Panel shares personal stories on surrogacy and complexities of donor conception
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King facilitates a panel discussion on ethics of donor conception and surrogacy.Read More
'Pandemic has exacerbated feelings of alienation for LGBTIQ+ teens'
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to education expert Dr. Jacques Mostert about the mental health of LGBTIQ+ teens.Read More
Dr. Keith Cloete: It's time for stricter lockdown restrictions on gatherings
Western Cape health boss Dr. Keith Cloete discusses the provincial response to the Covid-19 third wave with CapeTalk host John Maytham.Read More