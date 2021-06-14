Momentum releases online will generator - and it's free





Momentum Trust allows you to draft an online will for you and your spouse, for free

It is an easy online process, after which you have a legally binding will

The system will choose Momentum Trust as executor, but you can also appoint your own

Last Will and Testament. © alexskopje/123rf.com

Click here for all our Personal Finance articles in one place.

Momentum Trust has released a free online will generator.

The generator allows you to clearly state who will inherit your assets upon your passing, thereby avoid conflict or confusion.

The will you receive after going through the online process is legally binding.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO at Momentum Trust (scroll up to listen).

What people say and what they mean are sometimes different. You need a system… to make sure your thoughts are expressed clearly. Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO - Momentum Trust

It takes the individual through a series of questions, and in the background, it drafts the will for them. Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO - Momentum Trust