Aspen Pharmacare has a plan to save South Africa’s vaccine rollout

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) announced on Sunday that two million J&J vaccines ready for distribution will have to be destroyed after a US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) notice of contamination at a J&J site in the United States.

It will take two weeks to replace the lost vaccines, said Aspen Pharmacare on Monday.

South Africa has ordered 31 million of the single-dose Covid-19 vaccine.

South Africa – epicentre of the pandemic on the Continent from the start, and in the grips of a third wave of Covid-19 infections – is struggling to speed up its mass vaccination programme.

South Africa recorded 7657 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday and 59 deaths.

About 481 000 people (0.8% of the population) were fully vaccinated by Saturday (12 June).

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen Pharmacare (scroll up to listen).

I’m more relieved now than I was on Friday… In the next few days, we have 300 000 doses arriving from overseas to look after our teachers… We’ll get more than 2 million doses over the next few weeks… Supply will not be the issue… Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare

It’s important we’ll get stock to the rest of Africa as well… Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare

In South Africa, you won’t be able to vaccinate as quickly as we can manufacture… There’s only so much you can store… Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare

The J&J vaccine is proving to be fantastic [against all the variants] … The data has been so positive… Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare

