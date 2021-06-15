[WATCH] CGH SPCA staff fell silent when they saw this little dog matted in fur
- The little dog was rescued by a field offier in Athlone and brought into the Cape of Good Hope Animal Hospital for treatment
- The staff removed 1.6kgs of matted fur from his little body
- Scroll down to watch the incredible video
On Monday the amazing Cape of Good Hope SPCA posted a story that Facebook followers as speechless as they were.
The CGH SPCA describes how their Field Officer Norman Benya responded to a call to collect a dog from nearby Athlone.
He could barely see the little dog between the enormous matted coat of unkempt hair.
His coat was so matted that this dog carried a solid ball of hair on his side bigger than he was. Matted hair covered the rest of this little body in clumps of various shapes and sizes and fecal matter stuck his tail to the fur on his behind.Cape of Good Hope SPCA
They describe how he struggled to walk, his little legs were barely visible.
Field Officer Benya brought him directly to the hospital, where the buzzing room fell into silence as staff stopped and stared. Nobody could believe their eyes …. and we thought we had seen everything…….Cape of Good Hope SPCA
The experienced and caring staff set to work carefully shaving off 1.6kgs of matted hair.
CapeTalk spoke to the CGH SPCA Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager Belinda Abraham on Tuesday morning. She says she was there when Boo was brought in and it was an astonishing sight.
She confirms he is doing well and sporting a warm blue coat.
Any donations towards Boo's care are welcome.
Watch the incredible video below:
Source : Cape of Good Hope SPCA permission granted
