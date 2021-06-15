Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Coalition ousts Netanyahu: now what?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Naeem Jeenah - Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre
Today at 08:21
How not to get duped when it comes to banks and FSPs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Colin Stevens - Consumer Education Specialist at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
JP Smith's (is there, isn't there?) degree and other DA scandals
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jan-Jan Joubert - Parliamentary Bureau Chief at Sunday Times
Today at 10:10
Mpumalang school racism brawl speaks to deeper divide
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Development Impact Fund
Frederieke Bubenzer
Today at 10:30
VPASA lobbying for Vape rights
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Asanda Gcoyi - CEO at The Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA
Today at 11:05
What is the state of South Africa’s health system? Four easy pieces
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charles Simkins - Head of Research at Helen Suzman Foundation
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Help create a community garden in Masi
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Angela Gomes
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
[WATCH] CGH SPCA staff fell silent when they saw this little dog matted in fur

15 June 2021 6:47 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Dogs
Cape of Good Hope SPCA
animal rescue

When little Boo came through the doors in a ball of matted in hair the staff who have seen it all, were speechless.
  • The little dog was rescued by a field offier in Athlone and brought into the Cape of Good Hope Animal Hospital for treatment
  • The staff removed 1.6kgs of matted fur from his little body
  • Scroll down to watch the incredible video

On Monday the amazing Cape of Good Hope SPCA posted a story that Facebook followers as speechless as they were.

The CGH SPCA describes how their Field Officer Norman Benya responded to a call to collect a dog from nearby Athlone.

He could barely see the little dog between the enormous matted coat of unkempt hair.

His coat was so matted that this dog carried a solid ball of hair on his side bigger than he was. Matted hair covered the rest of this little body in clumps of various shapes and sizes and fecal matter stuck his tail to the fur on his behind.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA

They describe how he struggled to walk, his little legs were barely visible.

Field Officer Benya brought him directly to the hospital, where the buzzing room fell into silence as staff stopped and stared. Nobody could believe their eyes …. and we thought we had seen everything…….

Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The experienced and caring staff set to work carefully shaving off 1.6kgs of matted hair.

CapeTalk spoke to the CGH SPCA Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager Belinda Abraham on Tuesday morning. She says she was there when Boo was brought in and it was an astonishing sight.

She confirms he is doing well and sporting a warm blue coat.

Any donations towards Boo's care are welcome.

Watch the incredible video below:




Share this:
