Didn't get your municipal bill via email? This could be why
- The City of Cape Town has urged residents to pay their accounts even if a statement was not received
- A number of CapeTalk callers have complained about not getting their municipal bills via email
- Some residents may not have received their invoice via email because the City is implementing debt write-offs
- The City's revenue boss Trevor Blake has urged residents to bear with the municipality for the month of June
The City of Cape Town says some residents may not receive their municipal bills this month as the municipality works on scrapping R4 billion in debt.
If your municipal debt has been written off and you are no longer in arrears, you will not get an invoice, says Trevor Blake, who heads the City's revenue department.
Some CapeTalk callers have complained to the station about not getting their municipal bills via email.
At this time you would find that we have problems. Remember we have done these big write-offs and these big incentives that the City has announced. We've taken accounts and we've written off debt, some of the people are not going to get their accounts because their accounts have gone to nil and don't send nil accounts out so they should just be aware of that.Trevor Blake, Director of Revenue - City of Cape Town
During this time while we're busy with these write-offs we are going to find that people are going to experience it a little bit differently so bear with us during the month of June.Trevor Blake, Director of Revenue - City of Cape Town
Blake says over 140,000 Capetonians are registered on the City's e-services platform while more than 311,000 residents receive their municipal bill via email known as e-billing.
But if you haven't received an account, it doesn't mean you must stop paying, Blake warns.
He's urged residents to pay an amount using the previous monthly invoice as an estimate to avoid a higher account in the coming months.
If you haven't received an account, it doesn't mean you must stop paying. Use your old account or your invoice for the month before and just make a payment that you would think is more or less on a monthly basis.Trevor Blake, Director of Revenue - City of Cape Town
For more information on how and where to pay an account, to set up a debit order, if you wish to query an account or an overdue account please visit the City of Cape Town website or contact the call centre on 086 010 3089.
You can also email accounts@capetown.gov.za for queries about statements or visit any of the City's cash offices or walk-in centres.
