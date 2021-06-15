Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:45
JP Smith's (is there, isn't there?) degree and other DA scandals
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jan-Jan Joubert - Parliamentary Bureau Chief at Sunday Times
Today at 10:05
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:10
Mpumalang school racism brawl speaks to deeper divide
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Development Impact Fund
Frederieke Bubenzer
Today at 10:30
VPASA lobbying to ban smoking in all public places
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Asanda Gcoyi - CEO at The Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA
Today at 11:05
What is the state of South Africa’s health system? Four easy pieces
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charles Simkins - Head of Research at Helen Suzman Foundation
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Help create a community garden in Masi
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Angela Gomes
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sadtu: Witbank Technical High School where parents brawled has history of racism Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sadtu Mpumalanga provincial secretary, Walter Hlaise, about alleged racism at Witbank Techn... 15 June 2021 9:10 AM
Didn't get your municipal bill via email? This could be why Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's director of revenue about why some residents haven't received their... 15 June 2021 7:52 AM
[WATCH] CGH SPCA staff fell silent when they saw this little dog matted in fur When little Boo came through the doors in a ball of matted in hair the staff who have seen it all, were speechless. 15 June 2021 6:47 AM
View all Local
'Destroying contaminated vaccines should give the public greater confidence' Lester Kiewit talks to WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariema and CEO of SAHPRA Dr Tumi Semete-Makokotlela. 14 June 2021 10:15 AM
SAA new deal: Who and what is Takatso Consortium Refilwe Moloto talks to aviation analyst Desmond Latham about who the players are and how the deal will work. 14 June 2021 7:54 AM
Bantu Holomisa on SAA: 'Done in secret and ANC selling its asset to their own' Refilwe Moloto speaks to UDM's General Bantu Holomisa about Takatso deal be enough to save SAA. 14 June 2021 7:41 AM
View all Politics
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company". 14 June 2021 7:27 PM
Momentum releases online will generator - and it's free The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO at Momentum Trust. 14 June 2021 7:14 PM
View all Business
Aspen Pharmacare has a plan to save South Africa’s vaccine rollout The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen Pharmacare. 14 June 2021 6:47 PM
Jazz it up! Three music gigs to attend in Cape Town this weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her three top picks for this weekend and they're all music-related. 12 June 2021 9:24 AM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 11 June 2021 5:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
View all Sport
'I will remember her with joy' - Quanita Adams pays tribute to Surtie-Richards Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actress Quanita Adams about the legacy of her friend and mentor Shaleen Surtie-Ric... 12 June 2021 11:48 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 11 June 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 11 June 2021 5:17 PM
No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence. 11 June 2021 4:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 15 June 2021 9:15 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
'Why can't pregnancy be hot?' - UK mum rakes in big bucks with pics on OnlyFans Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Carla Bellucci, the UK blogger who's been making money posting pregnancy pics on O... 13 June 2021 10:22 AM
View all World
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
View all Africa
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 11 June 2021 12:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Sadtu: Witbank Technical High School where parents brawled has history of racism

15 June 2021 9:10 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Racism
SADTU
alleged racism
Witbank Technical High School
racism allegations
parents fight

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sadtu Mpumalanga provincial secretary, Walter Hlaise, about alleged racism at Witbank Technical High School.
  • Classes have been suspended at Witbank Technical High School in Mpumalanga following clashes between parents over racism allegations at the school
  • A violent fight between white and black parents broke out at the school's gates during a protest on Monday (Scroll down for video footage)
  • Sadtu in Mpumalanga says Witbank Technical High School has a history of racism
  • The union's provincial secretary Walter Hlaise says the school needs to transform the racial composition of its teachers to avoid becoming a 'whites-only enclave' like Orania
Classes at the Witbank Technical High School in eMalahleni were suspended for a week following a scuffle between parents over racism allegations on 14 June 2021. Picture: @Bosbeer/Twitter.

Teachers union Sadtu has condemned the alleged racism reported at Witbank Technical High School in Mpumalanga.

Sadtu's Mpumalanga provincial secretary, Walter Hlaise, says the school has had a number of racist incidents over the past few years.

Classes have been suspended at Witbank Technical High School after a scuffle between parents over racism allegations.

Some parents staged a protest outside the school on Monday in response to a fight at the school last week between black and white pupils.

What made parents to be involved is the manner in which the school dealt with the cases wherein learners were fighting.

Walter Hlaise, Mpumalanga Provincial Secretary - Sadtu

Hlaise says the situation escalated into violence on Monday because parents have become frustrated with how the school deals with racism allegations.

He's accused the school of bias and claims that the school's management has not been even-handed when taking disciplinary action against white and black pupils.

There are records of white teachers telling black learners that it is a privilege for them to be in that school. There are records of the school not being even-handed when dealing with issues of racism in the school.

Walter Hlaise, Mpumalanga Provincial Secretary - Sadtu

If a black learner hits a white learner, you will find that the school brings the whole disciplinary code to the learner but if it's vice versa you find that the matter... is treated as if nothing that matters.

Walter Hlaise, Mpumalanga Provincial Secretary - Sadtu

Hlaise says greater diversity is needed among the teaching staff at Witbank Technical High School to help create fair representation of all races at the school.

We don't think that Witbank [Technical] High School must be an enclave only for white teachers and white management only whereas we still have black learners in that school. The number of teachers in that school must be transformed.... If becomes a whites-only enclave people are entitled to think that school is some form of Orania.

Walter Hlaise, Mpumalanga Provincial Secretary - Sadtu

We're not defending anyone... We abhor racism as an organisation.

Walter Hlaise, Mpumalanga Provincial Secretary - Sadtu

This thing has been there some years back... Actually, there was an investigation even last year [at the school].

Walter Hlaise, Mpumalanga Provincial Secretary - Sadtu

Scroll back to the top to listen to the audio.

VIDEO: Parents and school community clash outside Witbank Technical High School (footage may disturb sensitive viewers)




15 June 2021 9:10 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Racism
SADTU
alleged racism
Witbank Technical High School
racism allegations
parents fight

More from Local

Didn't get your municipal bill via email? This could be why

15 June 2021 7:52 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's director of revenue about why some residents haven't received their electronic invoice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] CGH SPCA staff fell silent when they saw this little dog matted in fur

15 June 2021 6:47 AM

When little Boo came through the doors in a ball of matted in hair the staff who have seen it all, were speechless.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We’re getting 300 000 J&J vaccines this week'

14 June 2021 6:21 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Legal Talk: What to do if police refuse to open a case?

14 June 2021 5:44 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to criminal attorney & chairperson of the Law society of South Africa’s criminal law committee, William Booth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elizabeth Nyamayaro survived hunger to realise her dream of working at the UN

14 June 2021 4:38 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Elizabeth Nyamayaro, Zimbabwean-born humanitarian, and former senior advisor at the United Nations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The pressure is on, the beds are full' Covid case rate continues upward spike

14 June 2021 1:34 PM

Mandy Weiner gets the latest on the Covid-19 pandemic from the medical personnel on the frontline of the third wave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Diamonds or quartz? Geologist weighs on 'diamond rush' in KZN

14 June 2021 12:03 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to geologist Dr Gideon Groenewald who says it is not impossible that these could be diamonds - but unlikely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Impact of Igonyama Trust ruling with be 'far-reaching' says Casac

14 June 2021 10:13 AM

Refilwe Moloto asks Casac's Lawson Naidoo about the significance of Friday's ruling and what it means for land rights across SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Booze ban won't help' liquor traders tell government as Covid numbers rise

14 June 2021 8:41 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Lucky Ntimane of the National Liquor Traders Council ahead of a possible alcohol sales ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Panel shares personal stories on surrogacy and complexities of donor conception

13 June 2021 2:02 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King facilitates a panel discussion on ethics of donor conception and surrogacy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sadtu: Witbank Technical High School where parents brawled has history of racism

Local

[PHOTOS] Diamonds or quartz? Geologist weighs on 'diamond rush' in KZN

Local

[WATCH] CGH SPCA staff fell silent when they saw this little dog matted in fur

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mabuza to face grilling on power cuts, vaccine programme during NCOP session

15 June 2021 9:03 AM

Further disruptions to academic year will hinder pupils - Basic Education Dept

15 June 2021 8:56 AM

ANC staffers set to picket today over late salaries

15 June 2021 7:50 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA