Sadtu: Witbank Technical High School where parents brawled has history of racism





Classes have been suspended at Witbank Technical High School in Mpumalanga following clashes between parents over racism allegations at the school

A violent fight between white and black parents broke out at the school's gates during a protest on Monday (Scroll down for video footage)

Sadtu in Mpumalanga says Witbank Technical High School has a history of racism

The union's provincial secretary Walter Hlaise says the school needs to transform the racial composition of its teachers to avoid becoming a 'whites-only enclave' like Orania

Classes at the Witbank Technical High School in eMalahleni were suspended for a week following a scuffle between parents over racism allegations on 14 June 2021. Picture: @Bosbeer/Twitter.

Teachers union Sadtu has condemned the alleged racism reported at Witbank Technical High School in Mpumalanga.

Sadtu's Mpumalanga provincial secretary, Walter Hlaise, says the school has had a number of racist incidents over the past few years.

Classes have been suspended at Witbank Technical High School after a scuffle between parents over racism allegations.

Some parents staged a protest outside the school on Monday in response to a fight at the school last week between black and white pupils.

What made parents to be involved is the manner in which the school dealt with the cases wherein learners were fighting. Walter Hlaise, Mpumalanga Provincial Secretary - Sadtu

Hlaise says the situation escalated into violence on Monday because parents have become frustrated with how the school deals with racism allegations.

He's accused the school of bias and claims that the school's management has not been even-handed when taking disciplinary action against white and black pupils.

There are records of white teachers telling black learners that it is a privilege for them to be in that school. There are records of the school not being even-handed when dealing with issues of racism in the school. Walter Hlaise, Mpumalanga Provincial Secretary - Sadtu

If a black learner hits a white learner, you will find that the school brings the whole disciplinary code to the learner but if it's vice versa you find that the matter... is treated as if nothing that matters. Walter Hlaise, Mpumalanga Provincial Secretary - Sadtu

Hlaise says greater diversity is needed among the teaching staff at Witbank Technical High School to help create fair representation of all races at the school.

We don't think that Witbank [Technical] High School must be an enclave only for white teachers and white management only whereas we still have black learners in that school. The number of teachers in that school must be transformed.... If becomes a whites-only enclave people are entitled to think that school is some form of Orania. Walter Hlaise, Mpumalanga Provincial Secretary - Sadtu

We're not defending anyone... We abhor racism as an organisation. Walter Hlaise, Mpumalanga Provincial Secretary - Sadtu

This thing has been there some years back... Actually, there was an investigation even last year [at the school]. Walter Hlaise, Mpumalanga Provincial Secretary - Sadtu

VIDEO: Parents and school community clash outside Witbank Technical High School (footage may disturb sensitive viewers)