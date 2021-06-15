Discovery Health accused of 'unethical clawbacks' for claims paid years ago





Discovery Health has come under fire for trying to claw back medical claims it had approved and paid years ago

Medical practitioners have accused the scheme of unethically trying to force them to pay debt that has long prescribed

Consumer journalist Georgina Crouth reports that Discovery has been withholding payments meant for medical practitioners for new patients

Listen to the audio above for more on this story

The Discovery Health logo. Picture: Discovery Holdings

Medical practitioners have slammed Discovery Health for unethical clawbacks on claims that it had approved and paid for several years ago.

Consumer journalist Georgina Crouth has published an article on Daily Maverick about Discovery's irregular clawbacks.

RELATED: Medscheme, Discovery and Gems guilty of race bias against black doctors - report

Crouth says Discovery is in contravention of the Medical Schemes Act (MSA), which states that a medical aid fund must query or dispute a claim within 30 days from the date of lodging and give the healthcare provider. 60 days within which to respond and rectify the claim.

According to Crouth, medical aid practitioners are intimidated into paying old claims from as far back as 2016 without receiving any proper evidence

Practitioners allege that Discovery has been threatening them with disbarment and/or criminal prosecution if they don't sign documents acknowledging their debt.

RELATED: Racist medical scheme algorithms: 'Discovery did something.The ratios went down'

The medical aid goes back to the practitioners and says for instance, 'You owe us R800,000 for 30 patients from 2016.' It doesn't say which patients. It just says, 'If you don't pay we'll disbar you and institute criminal action so you have to pay up.' Georgina Crouth, Consumer and personal finance journalist

They are just told that they have to pay and if you don't pay they will withhold any new payment from new patients. It's a massive problem. Georgina Crouth, Consumer and personal finance journalist

Discovery is taking the money from the practitioners and the patients and claiming that the money is going to the scheme, but ultimately the only one that's benefitting is Discovery cause it's going into the Discovery coffers. Georgina Crouth, Consumer and personal finance journalist

Practitioners should not be paying those amounts to Discovery at all... In terms of the Medical Schemes Act, Discovery cannot go beyond the 30-60-day limit. Georgina Crouth, Consumer and personal finance journalist