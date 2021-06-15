Karpowerships: 'Almost as if there are powerful friends giving a helping hand'
-
The government has suspended the environmental impact assessment approval process for Karpowerships
-
Concerns are around the noise generated by a powerstation moored in a harbour and its impact on fish in waters that sustain many livelihoods
-
It seems Karadeniz Holding has powerful friends helping them ‘crawl under hurdles’, according to environmental journalist Tony Carnie
RELATED: 'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure'
Environment Minister Barbara Creecy’s Department dealt a blow to the controversial Karpowership deal over the weekend when it suspended the environmental impact assessment (EIA) approval process.
Saldanha Bay – where Karadeniz Holding wants to operate a Karpowership – has a unique topography.
Critics argue there was an insufficient investigation done of the impact noise would have on marine life in the area.
Fish that breed in the shallow water support many livelihoods.
This is a separate issue from allegations that Karadeniz provided misleading information to the Department last year in an attempt to bypass the EIA process, now a criminal investigation.
When Minister Gwede Mantashe announced the names of preferred bidders on 18 March, he gave them until 31 July to reach financial close - R200 billion is on the line.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed environmental journalist Tony Carnie (scroll up to listen).
RELATED: 'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!'
The small-scale fishers are concerned about the impact of having a power station in the middle of Saldanha Bay harbour… When you have a very large power station in the middle of a harbour it's like a generator next door… Young fish grow up in harbours…Tony Carnie, environmental journalist
I don’t think it’s the end of the road… the environmental approval process has [merely] been suspended… To get final approval, Karpowership must have the EIA in the bag by 31 July…Tony Carnie, environmental journalist
Karpowership has jumped over, or crawled under a lot of hurdles, almost as if there are some powerful friends giving them a helping hand…Tony Carnie, environmental journalist
At the early stage of this process, Karpowerhip was exempted from doing an environmental impact study…Tony Carnie, environmental journalist
RELATED: What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships
Source : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MV_Karadeniz_Powership_Do%C4%9Fan_Bey#/media/File:Dogan_Bey.JPG
More from Business
ANC not paying salaries: 'They are talking about reducing staff'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
Discovery Health accused of 'unethical clawbacks' for claims paid years ago
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto speaks to journo Georgina Crouth about the allegations of unethical behaviour facing Discovery Health.Read More
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber
Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)Read More
'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company".Read More
Momentum releases online will generator - and it's free
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO at Momentum Trust.Read More
Aspen Pharmacare has a plan to save South Africa’s vaccine rollout
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen Pharmacare.Read More
'We’re getting 300 000 J&J vaccines this week'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority.Read More
SAA new deal: Who and what is Takatso Consortium
Refilwe Moloto talks to aviation analyst Desmond Latham about who the players are and how the deal will work.Read More
Bantu Holomisa on SAA: 'Done in secret and ANC selling its asset to their own'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UDM's General Bantu Holomisa about Takatso deal be enough to save SAA.Read More
More from Opinion
'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients'
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association.Read More
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber
Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)Read More
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.Read More
'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going'
Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch.Read More
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring
Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000?
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist
Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money
Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).Read More