Karpowerships: 'Almost as if there are powerful friends giving a helping hand'





The government has suspended the environmental impact assessment approval process for Karpowerships

Concerns are around the noise generated by a powerstation moored in a harbour and its impact on fish in waters that sustain many livelihoods

It seems Karadeniz Holding has powerful friends helping them ‘crawl under hurdles’, according to environmental journalist Tony Carnie

Image courtesy of Sumbebekos (Wikimedia Commons).

RELATED: 'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure'

Environment Minister Barbara Creecy’s Department dealt a blow to the controversial Karpowership deal over the weekend when it suspended the environmental impact assessment (EIA) approval process.

Saldanha Bay – where Karadeniz Holding wants to operate a Karpowership – has a unique topography.

Critics argue there was an insufficient investigation done of the impact noise would have on marine life in the area.

Fish that breed in the shallow water support many livelihoods.

This is a separate issue from allegations that Karadeniz provided misleading information to the Department last year in an attempt to bypass the EIA process, now a criminal investigation.

When Minister Gwede Mantashe announced the names of preferred bidders on 18 March, he gave them until 31 July to reach financial close - R200 billion is on the line.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed environmental journalist Tony Carnie (scroll up to listen).

RELATED: 'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!'

The small-scale fishers are concerned about the impact of having a power station in the middle of Saldanha Bay harbour… When you have a very large power station in the middle of a harbour it's like a generator next door… Young fish grow up in harbours… Tony Carnie, environmental journalist

I don’t think it’s the end of the road… the environmental approval process has [merely] been suspended… To get final approval, Karpowership must have the EIA in the bag by 31 July… Tony Carnie, environmental journalist

Karpowership has jumped over, or crawled under a lot of hurdles, almost as if there are some powerful friends giving them a helping hand… Tony Carnie, environmental journalist

At the early stage of this process, Karpowerhip was exempted from doing an environmental impact study… Tony Carnie, environmental journalist

RELATED: What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships