Karpowerships: 'Almost as if there are powerful friends giving a helping hand'

Today at 15:20
UWC expands its footprint in the city
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Heidi Grunebaum
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siyabonga Ngubane
Today at 15:40
Bullying is deeply entrenched in schools in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Brenda Matthews
Today at 15:50
Help create a community garden in Masi
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Angela Gomes
Today at 16:05
Sick leave for Covid-19 vaccine side effects
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johan Olivier
Today at 16:20
Competition Commission on Pick n Pay exclusivity provisions in lease agreements immediately scrapped
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Owen Simons
Today at 17:05
Rising Covid cases and possibility of stricter lockdown soon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 17:20
Survey finds 65% of students reported psychological distress in 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Carmelita Jacobs
Today at 17:45
First release of African penguins at De Hoop
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christina Hagen
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
ANC not paying salaries: 'They are talking about reducing staff' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 15 June 2021 2:18 PM
'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients' Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association. 15 June 2021 1:24 PM
Vaping industry fighting government over plans to ban smoking in public places Lester Kiewit speaks to Asanda Gcoyi of the Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA) 15 June 2021 1:16 PM
View all Local
"How did the DA miss this?" - ANC opens fraud case over JP Smith qualifications Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to journalist Jan-Jan Joubert about the latest DA qualifications scandal involving council... 15 June 2021 1:45 PM
President Ramaphosa's Tuesday schedule hints at imminent Covid 'family meeting' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 15 June 2021 12:28 PM
'Destroying contaminated vaccines should give the public greater confidence' Lester Kiewit talks to WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariema and CEO of SAHPRA Dr Tumi Semete-Makokotlela. 14 June 2021 10:15 AM
View all Politics
Karpowerships: 'Almost as if there are powerful friends giving a helping hand' Refilwe Moloto interviews environmental journalist Tony Carnie. 15 June 2021 10:57 AM
Discovery Health accused of 'unethical clawbacks' for claims paid years ago Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto speaks to journo Georgina Crouth about the allegations of unethical behaviour facing Discovery Healt... 15 June 2021 10:43 AM
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
View all Business
Loadshedding solutions: How to work out which UPS to buy for your home Refilwe Moloto speaks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about how to buy the right equipment to keep your devices connected. 15 June 2021 11:38 AM
[WATCH] CGH SPCA staff fell silent when they saw this little dog matted in fur Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about how little Boo came in as a ball of matted hair and other online trending stories. 15 June 2021 6:47 AM
'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company". 14 June 2021 7:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
View all Sport
'I will remember her with joy' - Quanita Adams pays tribute to Surtie-Richards Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actress Quanita Adams about the legacy of her friend and mentor Shaleen Surtie-Ric... 12 June 2021 11:48 AM
Jazz it up! Three music gigs to attend in Cape Town this weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her three top picks for this weekend and they're all music-related. 12 June 2021 9:24 AM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 11 June 2021 5:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 15 June 2021 9:15 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
'Why can't pregnancy be hot?' - UK mum rakes in big bucks with pics on OnlyFans Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Carla Bellucci, the UK blogger who's been making money posting pregnancy pics on O... 13 June 2021 10:22 AM
View all World
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
View all Africa
'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients' Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association. 15 June 2021 1:24 PM
Karpowerships: 'Almost as if there are powerful friends giving a helping hand' Refilwe Moloto interviews environmental journalist Tony Carnie. 15 June 2021 10:57 AM
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
View all Opinion
Karpowerships: 'Almost as if there are powerful friends giving a helping hand'

15 June 2021 10:57 AM
Refilwe Moloto interviews environmental journalist Tony Carnie.

  • The government has suspended the environmental impact assessment approval process for Karpowerships

  • Concerns are around the noise generated by a powerstation moored in a harbour and its impact on fish in waters that sustain many livelihoods

  • It seems Karadeniz Holding has powerful friends helping them ‘crawl under hurdles’, according to environmental journalist Tony Carnie

Image courtesy of Sumbebekos (Wikimedia Commons).

RELATED: 'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure'

Environment Minister Barbara Creecy’s Department dealt a blow to the controversial Karpowership deal over the weekend when it suspended the environmental impact assessment (EIA) approval process.

Saldanha Bay – where Karadeniz Holding wants to operate a Karpowership – has a unique topography.

Critics argue there was an insufficient investigation done of the impact noise would have on marine life in the area.

Fish that breed in the shallow water support many livelihoods.

This is a separate issue from allegations that Karadeniz provided misleading information to the Department last year in an attempt to bypass the EIA process, now a criminal investigation.

When Minister Gwede Mantashe announced the names of preferred bidders on 18 March, he gave them until 31 July to reach financial close - R200 billion is on the line.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed environmental journalist Tony Carnie (scroll up to listen).

RELATED: 'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!'

The small-scale fishers are concerned about the impact of having a power station in the middle of Saldanha Bay harbour… When you have a very large power station in the middle of a harbour it's like a generator next door… Young fish grow up in harbours…

Tony Carnie, environmental journalist

I don’t think it’s the end of the road… the environmental approval process has [merely] been suspended… To get final approval, Karpowership must have the EIA in the bag by 31 July…

Tony Carnie, environmental journalist

Karpowership has jumped over, or crawled under a lot of hurdles, almost as if there are some powerful friends giving them a helping hand…

Tony Carnie, environmental journalist

At the early stage of this process, Karpowerhip was exempted from doing an environmental impact study…

Tony Carnie, environmental journalist

RELATED: What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships




More from Business

ANC not paying salaries: 'They are talking about reducing staff'

15 June 2021 2:18 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery Health accused of 'unethical clawbacks' for claims paid years ago

15 June 2021 10:43 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto speaks to journo Georgina Crouth about the allegations of unethical behaviour facing Discovery Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber

14 June 2021 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis

14 June 2021 7:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Momentum releases online will generator - and it's free

14 June 2021 7:14 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO at Momentum Trust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspen Pharmacare has a plan to save South Africa’s vaccine rollout

14 June 2021 6:47 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen Pharmacare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We’re getting 300 000 J&J vaccines this week'

14 June 2021 6:21 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA new deal: Who and what is Takatso Consortium

14 June 2021 7:54 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to aviation analyst Desmond Latham about who the players are and how the deal will work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bantu Holomisa on SAA: 'Done in secret and ANC selling its asset to their own'

14 June 2021 7:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UDM's General Bantu Holomisa about Takatso deal be enough to save SAA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business

11 June 2021 1:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients'

15 June 2021 1:24 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber

14 June 2021 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business

11 June 2021 1:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts

11 June 2021 12:31 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going'

11 June 2021 9:54 AM

Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring

10 June 2021 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000?

10 June 2021 2:16 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist

10 June 2021 10:11 AM

Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money

10 June 2021 8:55 AM

Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF

9 June 2021 7:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sadtu: Witbank Technical High School where parents brawled has history of racism

Local

President Ramaphosa's Tuesday schedule hints at imminent Covid 'family meeting'

Local Politics

[WATCH] CGH SPCA staff fell silent when they saw this little dog matted in fur

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Irreversible warming tipping point possibly triggered: Arctic mission chief

15 June 2021 2:50 PM

This is how SA's COVID death toll ranks among the worst-hit nations

15 June 2021 1:15 PM

Frustrated ANC employees want plan from party to address salary issues

15 June 2021 12:48 PM

