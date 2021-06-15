Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Loadshedding solutions: How to work out which UPS to buy for your home

15 June 2021 11:38 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Loadshedding
Power supply
Uninterruptible Power Supply
UPS

Refilwe Moloto speaks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about how to buy the right equipment to keep your devices connected.
  • UPS or Uninterrupted Power Supply both prevents devices from being damaged by surges when the normal power supply fails, but also keeps them running during loadshedding
  • Tech journalist Jan Vermeulen says the key is to calculate how much power your devices and appliances need and for how long you want them to keep running
  • Vermeulen explains the formula for calculating the VA rating in order to purchase the correct equipment
Copyright : alexlmx /123rf

Loadshedding seems to be back for the foreseeable future and with many of us working from home it becomes more important to have power to keep our internet and devices connected.

The good news is that UPS systems are cheaper than ever, but what exactly do you need, asks Refilwe Moloto?

Uninterrupted Power Supply or UPS is like a very sophisticated battery backup. What sets it apart from a normal battery backup is that it filters the power normally supplied to your device to ensure it is always flowing through the UPS and so protects devices from surges.

Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

Vermeulen says the key is to figure out how much power you need. Do you need a true UPS he asks?

The big thing is how long do I want to run these electronics, and stay online when the power is out.

Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

While he does suggest one consults an expert he runs through an explanation of how to measure the power one might need to cover the devices and appliances one wants to keep running through a loadshedding period.

Devices such as computers, routers use are not energy guzzlers.

Those things use very little power comparatively. But If you want to use power-hungry appliances like a fridge or fan that won't work.

Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

The original purpose of a UPS was to safely shut down equipment and save files,. But nowadays with loadhshedding it is made to enable one to keep electronics on for an extended period, he notes.

Refilwe says nobody in the stores seems to know what is required, and the installers then cant understand why you bought what was recommended.

Vermeulen says it is a calculation that needs to be done properly, with an understanding of VA rating and kilowatts, determined by measuring the voltage. The VA rating has a relationship with the power rating

What is the VA (volt-ampere) rating and why is it important?

The VA rating is limited by the maximum permissible current and the watt rating by the power-handling capacity of the device - so the VA output needed depends on the load current of the electronics you plug in, says Vermeulen.

To calculate the VA Rating: multiply the Amps of the equipment (indicated on a label on the rear of the device) you will use with the mains voltage you require and divide by the Power Factor (PF) of the equipment.

The AP is the apparent power, and that is determined by measuring the voltage provided to the equipment multiplied by the current or amps that it is capable of delivering.

Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

The power drawn by the system is measured in watts and that is sometimes called the real power.

Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

If you want to survive for whole two-and-a-half hours of loadshedding then you need to do some back-of-napkin calculations - and it is even more complicated when you start looking at recharge time.

Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

Scroll up to hear the interview with Jan Vermeulen.














