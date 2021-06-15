Huh?! Journo Piet Rampedi says story about 10 babies has turned into full probe





The Tembisa 10 story has set social media alight, with each new headline creating more questions than answers

Pretoria News reported last week that a woman (37) had given birth to 10 babies at a private hospital in Pretoria on Monday night

The journalist who broke the story, Piet Rampedi, says his investigation into the story is "shifting" from a feel-good story into a full investigation about the whereabouts of the babies

As the plot thickens, the public is urged to stop donating money to the family until the 10 babies and their mother are tracked down

Gosiame Thamara Sithole from Tembisa allegedly gave gave birth to 10 children. Picture: screengrab

Journalist Piet Rampedi says he's still investigating the story about the so-called Tembisa 10 babies exactly a week after he broke the "exclusive" on IOL and in print for Pretoria News.

In the latest plot twist, the father of the decuplets Teboho Tsotetsi says his wife Gosiame Sithole has failed to disclose her whereabouts and the condition of their newborns.

Tsotetsi has asked the public to halt donations into both their bank accounts until the woman and babies are located.

It's reported that a missing person's case was opened with the police over the weekend.

Last week, Pretoria News reported that Sithole had given birth to 10 babies at a private hospital in Pretoria on Monday night which led to a stream of donations from local brands and businesses.

Rampedi fiercely defended the story claiming that 37-year-old Sithole had apparently earned her place in the Guinness Book of Records after carrying and delivering the decuplets.

The journalist even flew down to Cape Town with Tsotetsi last week where they met with Independent Media chairperson Iqbal Survé who committed to donating R1 million to the family.

Now in a series of tweets posted on Tuesday morning, Rampedi appears to be changing his tune about his story which has been shrouded in confusion and controversy.

Rampedi had initially insisted that the story checked out after initial questions about where the woman gave birth.

However, it now appears that there are only screengrabs of WhatsApp chats between Tsotetsi and Sithole to corroborate the Tembisa 10 story.

Our sensitive probe into #Tembisa10 story is ongoing. It shifted from a feel good story into a full investigation into the whereabouts of babies, where Sithole gave birth, what transpired during & after delivery, why was the family denied access to babies, & who played what role. — Mr Putin (@pietrampedi) June 15, 2021

Public update on decuplets



The Tsotetsi family decision to halt donations until Ms Sithole & babies are back home, has nothing to do with the status of @pretorianews story. Tsotetsi says they're unhappy about donations being used to cast aspersions, & disrespect their culture. pic.twitter.com/UM4t13c5S1 — Mr Putin (@pietrampedi) June 15, 2021

Other Qs:

Was Sithole told to remain indoors at a state hospital lodge facility housing mothers of stillborns? Was she denied access to babies for three days & why? Did she storm into ICU & demand to see them? Was she threatened with arrest & referral to a mental institution? pic.twitter.com/K8Ipysi3yF — Mr Putin (@pietrampedi) June 15, 2021

Other focus areas:

Were there complications during or after operation? Were the babies affected? Were they immediately moved to a different facility and why? Were doctors and nurses gagged with NDAs? Why was Sithole moved into a lodge but denied access? Who were the role players? pic.twitter.com/BwzZRSpNxG — Mr Putin (@pietrampedi) June 15, 2021

I will continue not to grant media interviews. I am appealing to the public to afford us space and time to focus on this important, sensitive and critical investigation. Out of respect for the Tsotetsi family's privacy and culture, i would not pressure them to share any pictures. pic.twitter.com/N0VzTNAlmg — Mr Putin (@pietrampedi) June 15, 2021

It seems there are more questions than answers as the story continues to unravel.

