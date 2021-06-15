Former Model C schools are 'white by design, culture, and institutionalisation'
- Violent clashes erupted between white and black parents at Witbank Technical High School on Monday
- Classes have been suspended after a scuffle broke out over allegations of racism
- Click below to watch footage of the fight between parents at the school in Mpumalanga
Violent clashes between parents at the gates of a school in Mpumalanga on Monday are 'symptomatic of something broken' in South Africa says The Morning Review host Lester Kiewit.
Kiewit made the comments on Tuesday after classes were suspended at Witbank Technical High School due to the altercation between black and white parents over allegations of racism.
Parents staged a demonstration on Monday after the school's suspension of a black pupil who got into a fight with a white pupil last week.
Kiewit says the incident speaks to a 'deeper divide' in South Africa, while Lorenzo Davids of the Development Impact Fund says the problem is that as South Africans we are not having the necessary conversations about racism.
27 years later we are still not confronting the issues at a fairly fundamental and basic level.Lorenzo Davids, CEO - Development Impact Fund
We have to have very frank conversations about racism...to get the ugly stuff out, [because] our kids our suffering.Lorenzo Davids, CEO - Development Impact Fund
Davids says that despite the inclusion of black pupils, former Model C schools in South Africa remain fundamentally white.
They are white by design, white culture, white by institutionalisation,white by education.Lorenzo Davids, CEO - Development Impact Fund
#ProtestAction Reports of violent clashes between parents and Protesters at Technical School in Witbank. No @SAPoliceService on scene.. @BOSBEER2006 @1SecondLater @MARIUSBROODRYK @News24 @eNCA pic.twitter.com/4qgs916eis— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) June 14, 2021
RELATED:Sadtu: Witbank Technical High School where parents brawled has history of racism
RELATED: **[LISTEN] Cornwall Hill College principal responds to racism allegations**
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49492185_test.html
