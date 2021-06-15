Vaping industry fighting government over plans to ban smoking in public places
- The Vaping Products Association of South Africa (VPASA) says vaping or ‘heated tobacco’ products are not as harmful as cigarettes
- The new laws would effectively ban smoking and vaping in all public places
The tobacco and vaping industry looks set to be knee-capped if new laws banning smoking in all public places are given the green light.
The Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems Bill could see smoking banned in workplaces, public outdoor spaces, enclosed spaces where children are present and private homes where businesses also operate.
Representatives from the vaping and tobacco sector have been consulting with government over the bill.
Asanda Gcoyi of the Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA) claims there is a 'significant difference' between smoking and vaping.
With smoking, you are inhaling and exhaling ignited tobacco products...it's the process of combustion of tobacco where it becomes dangerous because there are 77 known carcinogens and tar which [can] cause cancer.Asanda Gcoyi, CEO - Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA)
Vaping on the other hand you are inhaling and exhaling a vapour...the liquid you put inside is mainly made up for four ingredients.Asanda Gcoyi, CEO - Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA)
