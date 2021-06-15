President Ramaphosa's Tuesday schedule hints at imminent Covid 'family meeting'
-
President Cyril Ramaphosa is meeting the National Coronavirus Command Council, the Premiers, and his Cabinet on Tuesday.
-
With Covid-19 infections rising and hospitals (especially in Gauteng) filling up, another dreaded “family meeting” is on the cards
RELATED: 'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients'
President Cyril Ramaphosa is chairing a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council on Tuesday.
Ramaphosa will then meet with the Premiers followed by a meeting with his Cabinet.
The country is in the grips of a third wave of Covid-19 infections – with vaccination levels too low to start making a difference.
It seems another dreaded “family meeting” is imminent.
South Africa recorded 5548 new cases of Covid-19 and 114 deaths on Monday.
About 481 000 people (0.8% of the population) have been fully vaccinated (by 9 June).
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness news Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze (scroll up to listen).
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
Our daily numbers are higher than that of the US…Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News
… restrictions on alcohol are being punted…Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients'
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association.Read More
Aspen Pharmacare has a plan to save South Africa’s vaccine rollout
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen Pharmacare.Read More
'We’re getting 300 000 J&J vaccines this week'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority.Read More
'Hospitals are filling up again, some are being overwhelmed'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela of Research and Innovation at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal.Read More
Western Cape officially enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health.Read More
New Covid-19 regs don't go far enough says South African Medical Association
John Maytham speaks to the South African Medical Association's Dr Angelique Coetzee about the lockdown level 2 Covid-19 curfew.Read More
'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration'
In the United States, they even vaccinate at strip clubs, says Nathan Geffen, Editor at GroundUp.Read More
Johann Rupert loans R100 million to help restaurants save jobs
John Maytham interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson. Fedhasa represents the hospitality industry in South Africa.Read More
Alcohol ban: There is no vaccine for poverty! – National Liquor Traders Council
"The government’s position has really sent our people into poverty," says Lucky Ntimane. "The talk of a ban is not sitting well."Read More