President Ramaphosa's Tuesday schedule hints at imminent Covid 'family meeting'





President Cyril Ramaphosa is meeting the National Coronavirus Command Council, the Premiers, and his Cabinet on Tuesday.

With Covid-19 infections rising and hospitals (especially in Gauteng) filling up, another dreaded “family meeting” is on the cards

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

RELATED: 'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients'

President Cyril Ramaphosa is chairing a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa will then meet with the Premiers followed by a meeting with his Cabinet.

The country is in the grips of a third wave of Covid-19 infections – with vaccination levels too low to start making a difference.

It seems another dreaded “family meeting” is imminent.

South Africa recorded 5548 new cases of Covid-19 and 114 deaths on Monday.

About 481 000 people (0.8% of the population) have been fully vaccinated (by 9 June).

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness news Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze (scroll up to listen).

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

Our daily numbers are higher than that of the US… Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News

… restrictions on alcohol are being punted… Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News