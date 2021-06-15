"How did the DA miss this?" - ANC opens fraud case over JP Smith qualifications





The ANC has laid criminal charges against JP Smith for allegedly misrepresenting his qualifications

JP Smith has been accused of campaigning using false qualifications a few years ago

He's the latest DA member to embroiled in a qualification scandal following the resignation of Bonginkosi Madikizela back in April

Journalist Jan-Jan Joubert says the DA has failed to answer to the latest allegations and give concrete answers about its vetting processes

Journalist Jan-Jan Joubert says the Democratic Alliance (DA) has not been forthcoming about the latest qualifications scandal involving party member JP Smith.

Smith, whose the mayoral committee member for safety and security in the City of Cape Town, has been accused of lying about his qualifications.

According to media reports, his office previously circulated a biography which stated that Smith had an honours degree in English from Stellenbosch University.

However, he did not complete his degree.

Joubert says Smith and the DA should be able to respond to the allegations and help establish the facts, yet they remain silent.

The DA has all these processes and they claim to be the party of due process... how the hell did they miss this? Jan-Jan Joubert, journalist and political commentator

If it's true... then you are criminally liable... whether it be councillors or whoever. Jan-Jan Joubert, journalist and political commentator

if we believe in the rule of law, then we must have them proseuucted. Jan-Jan Joubert, journalist and political commentator

Whether JP made mistakes on his CV, time will tell. The issue is now with the police and if they were to find there's a case, it would be with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Jan-Jan Joubert, journalist and political commentator

Would the last person in the DA to fake his or her qualification please switch off the lights? Jan-Jan Joubert, journalist and political commentator

I think it's a lesson for all of us that there can be legal consequences for faking your qualifications. Jan-Jan Joubert, journalist and political commentator