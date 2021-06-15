'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients'





Gauteng – epicentre of South Africa’s third wave of Covid-19 infections – is running out of hospital beds

The South African Medical Association is pleading for stricter regulations

Gauteng is running out of hospital beds, the South African Medical Association (Sama) said on Tuesday.

South Africa is firmly in the grips of a third wave of Covid-19 infections, with Gauteng the epicentre.

The province has more than 7000 active cases, exceed the number during the first and second waves, with no indication of slowing down.

Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital remains closed and there are no immediate plans to re-open the Nasrec field hospital.

“It’s a crisis out there, it doesn't matter anymore whether positive or not, not even if you are extremely sick, there's no guarantee that you will get a bed in ICU,” warned South African Medical Association President Dr Angelique Coetzee.

“They [healthcare workers] are not coping anymore, again because this is now the third time that we go through the same drama,” said Coetzee.

“So how many times can you have PTSD?”

We’re very concerned… We’ve been warning for more than two weeks… We named the hospitals and provinces two weeks ago… The healthcare authorities didn’t give attention to what we were saying… Dr Angelique Coetzee, President - South African Medical Association

We saw it [staff shortages] in December and made a lot of noise about it. The moratorium on posts in the public sector of doctors and nurses must be lifted. Nothing was done… Dr Angelique Coetzee, President - South African Medical Association

If they run out of oxygen… it’s a management problem… We need home-based oxygen for a lot of patients. You need permission from the medical schemes… I’ve been waiting for two days… Dr Angelique Coetzee, President - South African Medical Association

There are no beds! Doctors tell us to not send patients… It doesn’t even help you phone an ambulance… Dr Angelique Coetzee, President - South African Medical Association