'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients'
-
Gauteng – epicentre of South Africa’s third wave of Covid-19 infections – is running out of hospital beds
-
The South African Medical Association is pleading for stricter regulations
RELATED: President Ramaphosa's Tuesday schedule hints at imminent Covid 'family meeting'
Gauteng is running out of hospital beds, the South African Medical Association (Sama) said on Tuesday.
South Africa is firmly in the grips of a third wave of Covid-19 infections, with Gauteng the epicentre.
The province has more than 7000 active cases, exceed the number during the first and second waves, with no indication of slowing down.
Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital remains closed and there are no immediate plans to re-open the Nasrec field hospital.
“It’s a crisis out there, it doesn't matter anymore whether positive or not, not even if you are extremely sick, there's no guarantee that you will get a bed in ICU,” warned South African Medical Association President Dr Angelique Coetzee.
“They [healthcare workers] are not coping anymore, again because this is now the third time that we go through the same drama,” said Coetzee.
“So how many times can you have PTSD?”
Mandy Wiener interviewed Coetzee (scroll up to listen).
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
We’re very concerned… We’ve been warning for more than two weeks… We named the hospitals and provinces two weeks ago… The healthcare authorities didn’t give attention to what we were saying…Dr Angelique Coetzee, President - South African Medical Association
We saw it [staff shortages] in December and made a lot of noise about it. The moratorium on posts in the public sector of doctors and nurses must be lifted. Nothing was done…Dr Angelique Coetzee, President - South African Medical Association
If they run out of oxygen… it’s a management problem… We need home-based oxygen for a lot of patients. You need permission from the medical schemes… I’ve been waiting for two days…Dr Angelique Coetzee, President - South African Medical Association
There are no beds! Doctors tell us to not send patients… It doesn’t even help you phone an ambulance…Dr Angelique Coetzee, President - South African Medical Association
We have asked for a stricter curfew… 100 people coming together is still a lot of people… We said taxis need to look at their capacity…Dr Angelique Coetzee, President - South African Medical Association
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_105253216_artificial-lung-ventilation-tube-connected-to-the-patient-in-the-bed-.html?term=ventilator&vti=nub88a5vc1eofajbq3-1-20
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
President Ramaphosa's Tuesday schedule hints at imminent Covid 'family meeting'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.Read More
Aspen Pharmacare has a plan to save South Africa’s vaccine rollout
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen Pharmacare.Read More
'We’re getting 300 000 J&J vaccines this week'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority.Read More
'Hospitals are filling up again, some are being overwhelmed'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela of Research and Innovation at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal.Read More
Western Cape officially enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health.Read More
New Covid-19 regs don't go far enough says South African Medical Association
John Maytham speaks to the South African Medical Association's Dr Angelique Coetzee about the lockdown level 2 Covid-19 curfew.Read More
'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration'
In the United States, they even vaccinate at strip clubs, says Nathan Geffen, Editor at GroundUp.Read More
Johann Rupert loans R100 million to help restaurants save jobs
John Maytham interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson. Fedhasa represents the hospitality industry in South Africa.Read More
Alcohol ban: There is no vaccine for poverty! – National Liquor Traders Council
"The government’s position has really sent our people into poverty," says Lucky Ntimane. "The talk of a ban is not sitting well."Read More