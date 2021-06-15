Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
UWC expands its footprint in the city
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Heidi Grunebaum
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siyabonga Ngubane
Today at 15:40
Bullying is deeply entrenched in schools in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Brenda Matthews
Today at 15:50
Help create a community garden in Masi
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Angela Gomes
Today at 16:05
Sick leave for Covid-19 vaccine side effects
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johan Olivier
Today at 16:20
Competition Commission on Pick n Pay exclusivity provisions in lease agreements immediately scrapped
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Owen Simons
Today at 17:05
Rising Covid cases and possibility of stricter lockdown soon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 17:20
Survey finds 65% of students reported psychological distress in 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Carmelita Jacobs
Today at 17:45
First release of African penguins at De Hoop
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christina Hagen
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
ANC not paying salaries: 'They are talking about reducing staff'

15 June 2021 2:18 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
African National Congress
ANC
Politics
Mandy Wiener
midday report
Tshidi Madia
Lindo Dladla

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

  • ANC employees are picketing, voicing frustration at not being paid

  • The party blames the Party Funding Act for its dire financial situation

  • It may have to reduce its staff

© Suthep Onsrithong/123rf.com

The ANC is struggling to pay salaries.

Employees of the ANC picketing outside its headquarters on Tuesday want the party to, at a minimum, present a plan to address their frustration at not having received salaries.

Workers say they have not received payment for work done in May and are worried about the ANC’s contributions to their provident and unemployment funds.

"We need to commit to a plan that we as workers and them as employers would both understand, to say this is the plan, we are waiting for this long,” said Lindo Dladla, a KwaZulu-Natal coordinator.

“For example, if you are waiting for your salary and you're not given a letter to say, 'we are committing that we are going to pay incentives', that is unfair.”

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia (scroll up to listen).

One of them said to me this morning, ‘If we were heard, we would not picket… We want them to hear us out’…

Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

Blaming the Party Funding Act is bizarre… People want to be seen giving the ANC money… It’s a bizarre explanation…

Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

They are talking about reducing staff…

Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News



