ANC not paying salaries: 'They are talking about reducing staff'





ANC employees are picketing, voicing frustration at not being paid

The party blames the Party Funding Act for its dire financial situation

It may have to reduce its staff

© Suthep Onsrithong/123rf.com

The ANC is struggling to pay salaries.

Employees of the ANC picketing outside its headquarters on Tuesday want the party to, at a minimum, present a plan to address their frustration at not having received salaries.

Workers say they have not received payment for work done in May and are worried about the ANC’s contributions to their provident and unemployment funds.

"We need to commit to a plan that we as workers and them as employers would both understand, to say this is the plan, we are waiting for this long,” said Lindo Dladla, a KwaZulu-Natal coordinator.

“For example, if you are waiting for your salary and you're not given a letter to say, 'we are committing that we are going to pay incentives', that is unfair.”

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia (scroll up to listen).

One of them said to me this morning, ‘If we were heard, we would not picket… We want them to hear us out’… Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

Blaming the Party Funding Act is bizarre… People want to be seen giving the ANC money… It’s a bizarre explanation… Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News