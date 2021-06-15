Iqbal Sharma’s brother-in-law Dinesh Patel out on bail
Dinesh Patel is out on bail
Patel faces charges of fraud and money laundering
He is ‘somewhat’ cooperating, according to the Investigating Directorate
The Bloemfontein Magistrates Court has granted Dinesh Patel R10 000 bail in the R25 million Vrede dairy farm feasibility study case.
He faces charges of fraud and money laundering.
Patel is charged with his brother-in-law Iqbal Sharma, former Free State Rural Development head Peter Thabethe, and former officials Limakatso Moorosi and Seipati Dlamini.
Eleven others have yet to be charged.
The Vrede dairy farm feasibility study was awarded to Sharma's Nulane Investments, but the work was done by Deloitte for R1.5 million, while Sharma and the Guptas allegedly pocketed the rest of the money.
"Dinesh Patel has been granted bail by the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court owing to the Investigating Directorate not opposing bail,” said Sindisiwe Seboka of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
“What is expected to happen next, is that the matter will then reappear on the 5th of July where all the accused who are currently in South Africa will then appear, where the matter will then be transferred to the High Court.”
Patel is the fourth suspect to be granted bail.
Sharma will remain behind bars until the trial was concluded because the prosecution convinced the court that he was a flight risk and did not disclose all of his offshore assets.
The South African government recently signed an extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates, a vital first step in bringing the Gupta brothers back to South Africa to stand trial.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Investigating Directorate Spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala Seboka (scroll up to listen).
He has somewhat been cooperating. We couldn’t arrest him last week, owing to him having to self-isolate after being exposed to somebody who tested positive for the Covid virus…Sindisiwe Twala Seboka, spokesperson - Investigating Directorate
He detailed to the court what he owns… and what relations he has abroad… We are satisfied with his disclosures…Sindisiwe Twala Seboka, spokesperson - Investigating Directorate
