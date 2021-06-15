[CONFIRMED] President Ramaphosa to address SA on Tuesday (15 June) at 8:00 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africa at 8:00 PM tonight (Tuesday, 15 June 2021).
He will discuss developments in the country’s response to a third wave of Covid-19 infections.
CapeTalk will carry the address live when it happens.
President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Tuesday, 15 June 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/lEriqUuki5— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 15, 2021
