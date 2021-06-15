[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa to address SA on Tuesday (15 June) at 8:00 PM





President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africa at 8:00 PM tonight (Tuesday, 15 June 2021).

He will discuss developments in the country’s response to a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

CapeTalk will carry the address live when it happens.

