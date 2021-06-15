Streaming issues? Report here
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign?

15 June 2021 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Plagiarism
branding
Clientèle Life
heroes and zeros
Metro Trains Melbourne
safety message

'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week.
Image: Screengrab from Clientèle Limited Premium HELP ad

Branding expert Andy Rice is extremely disappointed with South Africa's Clientèle.

When he heard the audio of the insurer's HELP ad playing, it rang a very loud bell.

Rice says both the soundtrack and the visual material virtually equate to plagiarising a highly successful Australian advertising campaign from 2012.

The Ozzie _Dumb Ways to Die _campaign for rail safety became the most shared online ad ever at the time of its release.

Just the audio track will be convincing enough of a certain 'borrowing' of an idea...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

... but when you look at the visuals from both ads, they use what might be called a deliberate naiveté... blobby, lozenge-shaped characters in primary colours singing along.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

The messages also have a link says Rice, with the Ozzie ad's focus on good behaviour to prevent you getting hurt by trains and the Clientèle one on avoiding behaviour that could land you in hospital.

This "really disappointing" take by Clientèle earns it Rice's zero rating for the week.

Watch the Dumb Ways to Die spot below, followed by the Clientele ad:

Listen to Rice's critique on Heroes and Zeros (skip to 9:32):


































