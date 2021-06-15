KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist





The "diamond rush" happening in KwaZulu-Natal has been making news both locally and internationally.

Thousands of people have reportedly descended on the KwaHlati area near Ladysmith since last week after rumours that precious gems had been discovered there.

Officials from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy and the provincial KZN government arrived to inspect the site on Tuesday.

They were accompanied by representatives of the Council for Geoscience and the South African Diamond & Precious Metals Regulator (SADPMR).

Earlier the provincial government had promised to bring calm to the area and make sure the correct information about the stones reaches the community.

Does any of the geology of the area suggest that the discovery of diamonds is likely?

Bruce Whitfield gets expert input from Tania Marshall, President-elect of the Geological Society of South Africa (GSSA).

From what we've been able to see on the Internet, like the photographs posted on Twitter... from the crystal shapes they are certainly not what you would expect of diamonds. Tania Marshall, President-elect - Geological Society of SA

There are crystals which have hexagonal crystal shapes, whereas diamonds are very definitely octagonal. Tania Marshall, President-elect - Geological Society of SA

There's also a video of a geode and diamonds do not form as a geode. Tania Marshall, President-elect - Geological Society of SA

Looking at the location and the geological formations of the area, she would certainly hesitate to state that diamonds would ever have occurred there says Marshall.

It's like looking for water lilies in a desert! Yes, there's an outside possibility that they might exist but the likelihood is not very great. Tania Marshall, President-elect - Geological Society of SA

I think when people try to sell them... the diamond buyers are not going to buy it at a diamond price. They'll buy them at the price of quartz and that will fairly soon put a prick in the bubble. Tania Marshall, President-elect - Geological Society of SA

Diamonds are valued in dollars per carat and a carat is 200 milligrams, whereas quartz is valued in rands per ton. Tania Marshall, President-elect - Geological Society of SA

