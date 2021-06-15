Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:05
Rising Covid cases and possibility of stricter lockdown soon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 17:20
Survey finds 65% of students reported psychological distress in 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Carmelita Jacobs
Today at 17:45
First release of African penguins at De Hoop
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christina Hagen
No Items to show
Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects

15 June 2021 4:44 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Labour law
John Maytham
Webber Wentzel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Covid-19 vaccination
Johan Oliver

John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver.

  • Employees with vaccine side effects get paid sick leave – no sick note required

  • Vaccinations may prove a minefield for employers, says Oliver

© damedeeso/123rf.com

RELATED: (CONFIRMED) President Ramaphosa to address SA on Tuesday (15 June) at 8:00 PM

You are entitled to fully paid time off to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

You can take paid sick leave if you experience side effects.

You need no medical certificate, only a vaccination certificate as proof of vaccination.

John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver (scroll up to listen).

Oliver discussed the newly updated protocols around vaccinations and the country's occupational health and safety measures for the workplace.

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

A new directive… dealing with the right of an employee to be vaccinated…

Johan Oliver, labour lawyer - Webber Wentzel

Employees have a right to refuse vaccination… It’s a minefield for employers… The courts have to decide…

Johan Oliver, labour lawyer - Webber Wentzel

Get your trade unions involved. Get a collective agreement about grounds for refusal…

Johan Oliver, labour lawyer - Webber Wentzel



