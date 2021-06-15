Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects
-
Employees with vaccine side effects get paid sick leave – no sick note required
-
Vaccinations may prove a minefield for employers, says Oliver
RELATED: (CONFIRMED) President Ramaphosa to address SA on Tuesday (15 June) at 8:00 PM
You are entitled to fully paid time off to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
You can take paid sick leave if you experience side effects.
You need no medical certificate, only a vaccination certificate as proof of vaccination.
John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver (scroll up to listen).
Oliver discussed the newly updated protocols around vaccinations and the country's occupational health and safety measures for the workplace.
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
A new directive… dealing with the right of an employee to be vaccinated…Johan Oliver, labour lawyer - Webber Wentzel
Employees have a right to refuse vaccination… It’s a minefield for employers… The courts have to decide…Johan Oliver, labour lawyer - Webber Wentzel
Get your trade unions involved. Get a collective agreement about grounds for refusal…Johan Oliver, labour lawyer - Webber Wentzel
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_62512343_jack-russell-dog-very-sick-and-ill-with-ice-pack-or-bag-on-head-suffering-hangover-and-headache-rest.html?vti=ncd2to26ey6jeb0n9t-1-5
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients'
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association.Read More
President Ramaphosa's Tuesday schedule hints at imminent Covid 'family meeting'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.Read More
Aspen Pharmacare has a plan to save South Africa’s vaccine rollout
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen Pharmacare.Read More
'We’re getting 300 000 J&J vaccines this week'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority.Read More
'Hospitals are filling up again, some are being overwhelmed'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela of Research and Innovation at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal.Read More
Western Cape officially enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health.Read More
New Covid-19 regs don't go far enough says South African Medical Association
John Maytham speaks to the South African Medical Association's Dr Angelique Coetzee about the lockdown level 2 Covid-19 curfew.Read More
'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration'
In the United States, they even vaccinate at strip clubs, says Nathan Geffen, Editor at GroundUp.Read More
Johann Rupert loans R100 million to help restaurants save jobs
John Maytham interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson. Fedhasa represents the hospitality industry in South Africa.Read More