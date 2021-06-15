Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects





Employees with vaccine side effects get paid sick leave – no sick note required

Vaccinations may prove a minefield for employers, says Oliver

© damedeeso/123rf.com

RELATED: (CONFIRMED) President Ramaphosa to address SA on Tuesday (15 June) at 8:00 PM

You are entitled to fully paid time off to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

You can take paid sick leave if you experience side effects.

You need no medical certificate, only a vaccination certificate as proof of vaccination.

John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver (scroll up to listen).

Oliver discussed the newly updated protocols around vaccinations and the country's occupational health and safety measures for the workplace.

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

A new directive… dealing with the right of an employee to be vaccinated… Johan Oliver, labour lawyer - Webber Wentzel

Employees have a right to refuse vaccination… It’s a minefield for employers… The courts have to decide… Johan Oliver, labour lawyer - Webber Wentzel