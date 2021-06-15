Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3 lockdown as Covid-19 third wave takes hold

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA. 15 June 2021 7:25 PM
SA economy likely to recover to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022 already - Sarb Bruce Whitfield interviews Rashaad Kassim, Dep. Governor of the SA Reserve Bank, about the improved outlook for economic recovery. 15 June 2021 6:54 PM
ANC not paying salaries: 'They are talking about reducing staff' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 15 June 2021 2:18 PM
"How did the DA miss this?" - ANC opens fraud case over JP Smith qualifications Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to journalist Jan-Jan Joubert about the latest DA qualifications scandal involving council... 15 June 2021 1:45 PM
President Ramaphosa's Tuesday schedule hints at imminent Covid 'family meeting' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 15 June 2021 12:28 PM
Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver. 15 June 2021 4:44 PM
Karpowerships: 'Almost as if there are powerful friends giving a helping hand' Refilwe Moloto interviews environmental journalist Tony Carnie. 15 June 2021 10:57 AM
Discovery Health accused of 'unethical clawbacks' for claims paid years ago Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto speaks to journo Georgina Crouth about the allegations of unethical behaviour facing Discovery Healt... 15 June 2021 10:43 AM
Loadshedding solutions: How to work out which UPS to buy for your home Refilwe Moloto speaks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about how to buy the right equipment to keep your devices connected. 15 June 2021 11:38 AM
[WATCH] CGH SPCA staff fell silent when they saw this little dog matted in fur Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about how little Boo came in as a ball of matted hair and other online trending stories. 15 June 2021 6:47 AM
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
'I will remember her with joy' - Quanita Adams pays tribute to Surtie-Richards Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actress Quanita Adams about the legacy of her friend and mentor Shaleen Surtie-Ric... 12 June 2021 11:48 AM
Jazz it up! Three music gigs to attend in Cape Town this weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her three top picks for this weekend and they're all music-related. 12 June 2021 9:24 AM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 11 June 2021 5:25 PM
Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 15 June 2021 9:15 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
'Why can't pregnancy be hot?' - UK mum rakes in big bucks with pics on OnlyFans Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Carla Bellucci, the UK blogger who's been making money posting pregnancy pics on O... 13 June 2021 10:22 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century's great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver. 15 June 2021 4:44 PM
'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients' Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association. 15 June 2021 1:24 PM
Karpowerships: 'Almost as if there are powerful friends giving a helping hand' Refilwe Moloto interviews environmental journalist Tony Carnie. 15 June 2021 10:57 AM
Karpowerships: 'Almost as if there are powerful friends giving a helping hand' Refilwe Moloto interviews environmental journalist Tony Carnie. 15 June 2021 10:57 AM
Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3 lockdown as Covid-19 third wave takes hold

15 June 2021 8:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The president has announced a move up to Alert Level 3 once regulations are gazetted on Tuesday evening.

- President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed on Alert Level 3

- The new regulations take effect on Tuesday evening once they have been gazetted

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA on 15 June 2021. Image: Screengrab from SABC feed on YouTube

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a move to Lockdown Level 3.

The widely expected tightening of restrictions comes amid the third wave of Covid-19 infections hitting the country.

Ramaphosa said the regulations will take effect on Tuesday evening (15 June) once they have been gazetted.

His live address followed a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

RELATED: 'The pressure is on, the beds are full' Covid case rate continues upward spike

Ramaphosa said all provinces except for the Northern Cape, are experiencing a rise in daily new infections.

The measures are appropriate to the level of risk and are necessary to save the lives of our people.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Although we have reason to hope, we still have a mountain to climb.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

These are the key regulation changes:

- Curfew hours have been extended and will now be from 10 pm to 4 am

- The sale of alcohol for offsite consumption is limited to Monday-Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm

- The sale of alcohol for onsite consumption is allowed until 9 pm

- Gatherings are limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors

The president also gave an update on vaccine procurement.

He said the 2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that had to be destroyed will be replaced by a delivery of the same amount by the end of the month.

Close to 2 million people in the country have been vaccinated so far.

Watch the president's address below:




15 June 2021 8:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
