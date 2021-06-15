Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3 lockdown as Covid-19 third wave takes hold
- President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed on Alert Level 3
- The new regulations take effect on Tuesday evening once they have been gazetted
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a move to Lockdown Level 3.
The widely expected tightening of restrictions comes amid the third wave of Covid-19 infections hitting the country.
Ramaphosa said the regulations will take effect on Tuesday evening (15 June) once they have been gazetted.
His live address followed a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.
RELATED: 'The pressure is on, the beds are full' Covid case rate continues upward spike
Ramaphosa said all provinces except for the Northern Cape, are experiencing a rise in daily new infections.
The measures are appropriate to the level of risk and are necessary to save the lives of our people.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Although we have reason to hope, we still have a mountain to climb.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Under Alert Level 3, #gatherings are limited to 50 people indoors or 100 people outdoors and the curfew will begin at 10pm. #StaySafe #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/zuO8paEJEJ— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 15, 2021
These are the key regulation changes:
- Curfew hours have been extended and will now be from 10 pm to 4 am
- The sale of alcohol for offsite consumption is limited to Monday-Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm
- The sale of alcohol for onsite consumption is allowed until 9 pm
- Gatherings are limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors
President #Ramaphosa: The new curfew hours will be from 10pm to 4am. #StaySafe #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/WGW39VcRsh— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 15, 2021
President #Ramaphosa: Alcohol sales from retail outlets restricted to Monday-Thursday, 10am to 6pm. To observe the 10pm curfew, no on-site consumption is allowed at licensed establishments after 9pm.#StaySafe #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/I24VpNYD0L— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 15, 2021
Under Alert Level 3, #gatherings are limited to 50 people indoors or 100 people outdoors and the curfew will begin at 10pm. #StaySafe #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/LTeYBnJ25W— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 15, 2021
The president also gave an update on vaccine procurement.
He said the 2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that had to be destroyed will be replaced by a delivery of the same amount by the end of the month.
Close to 2 million people in the country have been vaccinated so far.
President #Ramaphosa: To date, we have vaccinated close to 480 000 health care workers and close to 1.5 million members of the public aged 60 and above. #StaySafe #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/YZMJAmo9c6— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 15, 2021
Watch the president's address below:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7deZrSpMRA
