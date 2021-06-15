Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3 lockdown as Covid-19 third wave takes hold





- President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed on Alert Level 3

- The new regulations take effect on Tuesday evening once they have been gazetted

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA on 15 June 2021. Image: Screengrab from SABC feed on YouTube

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a move to Lockdown Level 3.

The widely expected tightening of restrictions comes amid the third wave of Covid-19 infections hitting the country.

Ramaphosa said the regulations will take effect on Tuesday evening (15 June) once they have been gazetted.

His live address followed a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

Ramaphosa said all provinces except for the Northern Cape, are experiencing a rise in daily new infections.

The measures are appropriate to the level of risk and are necessary to save the lives of our people. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Although we have reason to hope, we still have a mountain to climb. President Cyril Ramaphosa

These are the key regulation changes:

- Curfew hours have been extended and will now be from 10 pm to 4 am

- The sale of alcohol for offsite consumption is limited to Monday-Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm

- The sale of alcohol for onsite consumption is allowed until 9 pm

- Gatherings are limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors

The president also gave an update on vaccine procurement.

He said the 2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that had to be destroyed will be replaced by a delivery of the same amount by the end of the month.

Close to 2 million people in the country have been vaccinated so far.

