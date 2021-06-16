Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics





It is the first time speed climbing is being included as a medalling sport at the Olympics, this year held in Tokyo

Erin Sterkenberg and Chris Crosser will be representing South Africa in 2021

Erin and Chris won their respective divisions at the IFSC (International Federation of Sport Climbing) African Championships in December and are soon off to the Olympics.

Sport climbing, like surfing and skateboarding is a new sporting code that will be included in the Tokyo Olympics. Athletes will compete in three disciplines: Speed, Bouldering and Lead.

Speed climbing pits two climbers against each other, both climbing a route on a 15m wall. In Bouldering, athletes scale a number of fixed routes on a 4.5m wall in a specified time. In Lead, athletes attempt to climb as high as possible on a wall measuring over 15m in height within a specified time.

At the Games, each climber will compete in all three disciplines, and the final rankings will be determined by multiplying the placement in each discipline, with the athletes achieving the lowest scores winning medals.